Piyush Goyal To Visit US For G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting, Bilateral Trade Talks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a week-long visit to the United States from September 29 to October 5, during which he will participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and hold a series of bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Monday.

The minister will attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1 at the invitation of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The meeting will bring together trade ministers from G20 economies to deliberate on key global trade issues and the future of the multilateral trading system.

During the discussions, India is expected to advocate for a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory global trading framework, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

The country will also emphasise the importance of preserving adequate policy space for developing nations while engaging constructively with other G20 members.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Goyal will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from several countries.

The discussions are expected to focus on creating greater opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other businesses.

A key highlight of the visit will be Goyal's engagement with the US Trade Representative as part of ongoing efforts to advance negotiations on a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The two sides will also work toward finalising an interim trade deal in line with the joint statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026.

Apart from official meetings, Goyal is scheduled to interact with senior executives of leading American companies in sectors such as manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology in Milwaukee and Chicago.

He will also participate in roundtable discussions with businesses, startups and innovation-driven companies, where he is expected to showcase India's growing appeal as a global manufacturing and investment destination and encourage deeper partnerships with Indian enterprises.

During his stay in Chicago, the minister will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and to Swami Vivekananda. He will also engage with professional associations representing the Indian diaspora.