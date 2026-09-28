Cystatin C Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global cystatin C testing market size was valued at USD 342.98 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 368.33 million in 2026 to USD 651.54 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cystatin C testing market with a share of 31.50% in 2025.

Cystatin C testing is a blood test that measures the level of cystatin C, a protein produced by cells in the body. It is mainly used to assess kidney function and help detect or monitor reduced kidney function. Cystatin C testing is tracked under HSN Code 3822 (diagnostic or laboratory reagents) and SIC Code 8071 (medical laboratories).

The cystatin C testing market demand is driven by the need for early kidney function assessment and the use of accurate biomarkers for renal health monitoring. Healthcare providers are focusing on improving kidney function evaluation, risk assessment, and clinical diagnostics, contributing to the cystatin C testing market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 342.98 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 367.70 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 650.68 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.39%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 31.50% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 9.11%

By Product

Leading Segment: Assay Kits and Reagents Market Share in 2025: 57.4%

By Method

Fastest-growing Segment: Chemiluminescent Immunoassays CAGR: 8.31% (2026–2034)

By Sample Type

Leading Segment: Blood Market Share in 2025: 82.3%

By Application

Fastest-growing Segment: Drug Induced Nerphrotoxicity CAGR: 8.14% (2026–2034)

By End User

Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 41.8%

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Shift toward Earlier Stage Kidney Function Assessment

The cystatin C testing market analysis shows an emphasis on identifying kidney function changes. This is moving clinical assessment toward more detailed evaluation across different stages of chronic kidney disease. This change is broadening the role of additional kidney function biomarkers in clinical evaluation and creating greater scope for point-of-care (POCT) testing alongside conventional assessments.

Integration of Combined Kidney Function Biomarkers

The integration of multiple kidney function biomarkers is shifting assessment from creatinine-only measurement toward combined creatinine and cystatin C evaluation. Current NIDDK guidance states that the combined creatinine cystatin C equation provides greater accuracy than serum creatinine alone and is particularly relevant when eGFR is near critical decision points such as drug dosing or kidney transplant evaluation. This clinical shift strengthens the role of cystatin C as a complementary biomarker and supports its incorporation into a more comprehensive GFR assessment.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the cystatin C testing market share, given its direct exposure to fluctuations in assay reagents, calibrators, controls, analyzer components, laboratory consumables, and transportation costs. The market is expected to have a K-shaped recovery as large diagnostic companies with diversified reagent portfolios and established distribution networks can stabilize operations faster, while smaller laboratories and suppliers with limited procurement flexibility may face longer delays. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.89%. As supply conditions normalize through improved reagent and component availability and replenished laboratory inventories, the cystatin C testingmarket growth is expected to gradually return to 7.39%.

The cystatin C testing market forecasts investments directed toward advanced kidney-function diagnostics, automated laboratory testing platforms, and biomarker-based clinical testing capabilities to support earlier detection and monitoring of chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury. Gentian reported that it was continuing to invest in Cystatin C, particularly in the US, including infrastructure and additional activities with partners under its“Accelerate Cystatin C” initiative.

Chronic Kidney Disease Burden and Adoption of Precise Renal Assessment Drive Cystatin C Testing Market

The projected increase in chronic kidney disease burden is expanding the number of patients requiring regular kidney function testing, increasing the need for additional biomarkers that can provide more reliable renal function information. The World Health Organization projects kidney disease to become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2050, indicating a booming future population requiring CKD detection, monitoring, and risk assessment.

The clinical reliance on more accurate GFR estimation is further supporting demand for cystatin C testing, particularly when creatinine-based assessment may be affected by muscle mass, age, or other non-renal factors. Recent clinical evidence indicates that cystatin C-inclusive equations can improve GFR estimation and support CKD staging, risk assessment, and medication dosing, creating greater clinical demand for cystatin C measurement alongside conventional creatinine testing.

Higher Testing Costs and Specialized Laboratory Requirements Restrain Market Expansion

Higher testing costs compared with conventional creatinine testing increase the financial burden on laboratories, healthcare providers, and patients. The additional expense can reduce the use of cystatin C testing in routine kidney function assessment, particularly in cost-sensitive healthcare settings. These cost differences can slow broader adoption and limit market expansion.

The dependence on specialized laboratory equipment and reagents increases the infrastructure and operational requirements for cystatin C testing. Limited access to suitable analyzers, trained personnel, and consistent reagent supplies can restrict testing availability across smaller or resource-limited laboratories. Such limitations can reduce test accessibility and slow the adoption of cystatin C testing.

Development of Automated Assay Platforms and Use of Cystatin C Measurements in Medication Management Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

The development of automated and high-throughput assay platforms is creating opportunities to improve the efficiency of cystatin C testing in clinical laboratories. Integration with automated analyzers can reduce manual processing, support consistent workflows, and allow laboratories to handle larger testing volumes. Higher focus on assay standardization and improved analytical performance can also strengthen confidence in test results, creating opportunities for diagnostic companies to develop more extensible cystatin C testing solutions.

The increasing use of cystatin C measurements in medication management applications is creating opportunities for testing providers to develop solutions linked to renal drug dosing decisions. Cystatin C-based GFR estimates can provide additional information about when kidney function needs to be assessed for medications with renal dosing considerations. Diagnostic companies can develop reporting tools and laboratory solutions that connect cystatin C results with clinical decision support workflows. This can expand the practical applications of cystatin C testing beyond routine kidney function assessment.

Complex Clinical Standardization and Limited Awareness among Healthcare Professionals Hinder Advanced Testing Practices

Variations in cystatin C assay calibration, reference ranges, and testing practices can make results less consistent across laboratories. This lack of standardization can complicate clinical interpretation and reduce confidence in using cystatin C results for routine kidney function assessment, slowing broader adoption.

Limited awareness among healthcare professionals about the clinical applications and interpretation of cystatin C can reduce test ordering. Continued reliance on familiar creatinine-based assessments may limit integration of cystatin C testing into routine clinical workflows and restrict market expansion.

The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period, driven by routine use of cystatin C assays in clinical laboratories, recurring demand for testing reagents, and the adoption of standardized assay formulations.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period, fueled by the adoption of automated testing systems, growing laboratory demand for efficient cystatin C analysis, and the expansion of diagnostic testing capabilities across hospitals and clinical laboratories.

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The ELISA segment accounted for a share of 18.4% in 2025, owing to its established use in laboratory-based cystatin C quantification, relatively standardized testing procedures, and broad availability across clinical and research laboratories. Continued use of ELISA-based assays for reliable biomarker detection supports demand across diagnostic and research applications.

The chemiluminescent immunoassays segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of automated testing platforms and high sensitivity and specificity for cystatin C detection.

The blood sample segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, owing to its widespread use in routine cystatin C measurement, established blood collection procedures, and broad adoption across hospitals and clinical laboratories.

The urine sample segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing use of urinary biomarkers for kidney function evaluation, growing research into non-invasive renal biomarkets, and expanding clinical interest in urine-based cystatin C measurement.

The kidney function assessment segment accounted for a share of 54.6% in 2025, supported by use of cystatin C as a reliable biomarker for evaluating glomerular filtration and detecting changes in renal function.

The drug-induced nephrotoxicity segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of cystatin C for early detection of kidney injury associated with nephrotoxic drugs and demand for sensitive renal monitoring in pharmaceutical research.

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 41.8% in 2025 due to the widespread use of cystatin C testing for kidney function assessment, disease monitoring, and clinical decision-making. The need for accurate renal function evaluation and the availability of diagnostic testing facilities across hospitals continue to support segment demand.

The pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period, fueled by the adoption of cystatin C testing in drug development, clinical research, and evaluation of drug-induced nephrotoxicity.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Robust Kidney Disease Diagnostics Ecosystem

The North America cystatin C testing market accounted for the largest regional share of 31.50%, driven by advanced clinical laboratory infrastructure, established nephrology services, and increasing adoption of cystatin C for more accurate kidney function assessment.

The U.S. cystatin C testing market is supported by the projected increase in chronic kidney disease burden, expanding the population requiring regular and more precise kidney function assessment. A CDC-supported simulation projects that CKD prevalence among U.S. adults aged 30 years and older is expected to increase from 13.2% to 16.7% by 2030, with stage 3a CKD accounting for the largest projected increase, strengthening the future need for reliable renal function evaluation.

The Canada cystatin C testing market is shaped by established kidney care infrastructure, increasing emphasis on accurate kidney function assessment, and the country's coordinated approach to chronic kidney disease management. The Kidney Foundation of Canada supports clinical education and resources focused on kidney health, while Canadian nephrology practice increasingly incorporates evidence-based approaches to GFR assessment, supporting the use of biomarkers such as cystatin C where clinically appropriate.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Focus on Kidney Disease Management

The Asia Pacific Cystatin C testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market. Growth is supported by expanding chronic kidney disease management, improving diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing clinical attention toward more accurate GFR assessment.

The Japan cystatin C testing market benefits from established nephrology services, increasing attention to accurate GFR assessment, and continued clinical research involving cystatin C. The Japanese Society of Nephrology approved research examining the differences between creatinine-based eGFR and cystatin C-based eGFR and their associations with renal and survival outcomes, supporting continued clinical interest in cystatin C-based kidney function assessment.

The China cystatin C testing market is driven by strengthening chronic disease management, expanding healthcare services, and increasing national focus on improving health outcomes. China's National Health Commission highlighted the country's 15th Five Year Plan for 2026–2030, which prioritizes controlling major chronic diseases and strengthening healthcare services, creating a broader healthcare environment supportive of improved chronic kidney disease detection and management.

India's cystatin C testing market is supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's national chronic kidney disease guidelines, which recognize plasma cystatin C alongside serum creatinine as a biomarker for estimating estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also incorporating kidney-function variables, including eGFR, creatinine, and cystatin C, in its current research framework, supporting wider clinical and research use of cystatin C testing.

Europe: Market Shaped by Established Healthcare System and Robust Research Ecosystem

The Europe cystatin C testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91 % during the forecast period, supported by established healthcare systems, expanding chronic kidney disease management, and increasing emphasis on accurate kidney function assessment.

The UK cystatin C testing market is supported by established kidney disease assessment pathways, national clinical guidance, and continued research into cystatin C-based GFR estimation. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellencecontinues to identify cystatin C-based equations as an area requiring further evidence, particularly for improving the accuracy of GFR assessment in people with suspected chronic kidney disease, supporting continued clinical interest in cystatin C testing.

The Germany cystatin C testing market is supported by established nephrology services, structured chronic kidney disease management, and continued development of evidence-based laboratory diagnostics. Germany's CKD prevalence is expected to increase from 13.9% in 2022 to 14.1% by 2032, while the number of patients with stage 3–5 CKD is projected to rise by 27.2%, from 4.52 million to 5.75 million, expanding the population requiring closer renal function monitoring (Source: PubMed). This growing CKD burden can support more precise renal function assessment, including cystatin C-based testing, where additional accuracy in estimated GFR is clinically valuable.

Latin America: Market Growth Supported by Focus on Strengthening Renal Care Capacity

The Latin America cystatin C testing market is expected to grow at CAGR 7.38% during the forecast period. Brazil is strengthening renal care capacity through the Unified Health System, with professional training and specialized services supporting earlier kidney disease diagnosis and treatment. Mexico is advancing a national cardio-renal metabolic care model with standardized criteria across public healthcare institutions and is developing a national chronic kidney disease registry to improve disease monitoring and access to care.

Middle East: Market Development Led by Expansion of Kidney Care Infrastructure

The Middle East cystatin C testing market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is advancing a national chronic kidney disease and dialysis services project designed to expand integrated kidney care and improve access across multiple regions. South Africa is strengthening primary care screening for diabetes and hypertension, key risk factors for kidney disease. The International Diabetes Federation projects diabetes cases among South African adults aged 20–79 to increase 4.0 million by 2050, which supports demand for cystatin C-based renal function assessment.

The cystatin C testing market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with established diagnostics companies, laboratory testing companies, life sciences companies, assay manufacturers, and specialized biomarker testing providers. Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collectively account for an estimated 30–35% of the cystatin C testing market share.

Established players compete mainly through assay accuracy, analytical performance, standardized testing, analyzer compatibility, clinical validation, product quality, regulatory capabilities, and global distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the cystatin C testing market ecosystem focus on specialized assay formats, flexible testing solutions, competitive pricing, localized distribution, faster turnaround, and application-specific biomarker testing products.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Bio-Techne Corporation (US) Danaher Corporation (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK) DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany) Gentian Diagnostics ASA (Norway) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Abcam plc (UK) Getein Biotech, Inc. (China) Sino Biological, Inc. (China) BioVendor Group (Czech Republic) Sysmex Corporation (Japan) Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

August 2026: AUDIT MicroControls launched Control LQ Cystatin C, a three-level quality-control product for Cystatin C assays.

August 2026: Gentian Diagnostics released a new Cystatin C application for the Thermo Scientific Indiko Plus analyzer.