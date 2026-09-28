Bengaluru: Silk Board Flyover Gets Colourful Makeover With Silk-Themed Wall Art

Bengaluru's Silk Board flyover has received a colourful makeover with silk-themed wall art under the Just Clean Bengaluru campaign. The initiative aims to beautify public spaces beneath flyovers with support from India Rising Trust and volunteers.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has assured financial support for beautifying walls beneath flyovers across Bengaluru, including the Silk Board flyover. He said such initiatives could improve the city's appearance and create more welcoming public spaces.

Silk Theme Adds Colour To Flyover

Speaking after the walls beneath the Silk Board flyover were painted with attractive designs based on a silk theme as part of the 'Just Clean Bengaluru' campaign organised by the GBA, Reddy said public-private partnership initiatives could serve as a model for city beautification.

He also assured that he would provide the necessary financial support from his MLA funds to beautify the area beneath the Dairy Circle flyover in a similar manner, as well as the area around Silk Board junction.

The 'Just Clean Bengaluru' campaign will be expanded in phases to revitalise public spaces beneath flyovers along the Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board to K.R. Puram.

The initiative will cover areas including Bellandur, Ibbalur, Agara, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura.

The drive will be carried out in collaboration with the India Rising Trust, with a focus on improving and beautifying public spaces beneath the city's flyovers.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao said the space beneath the flyover should be developed in a way that benefits the public. He directed officials to provide organised parking, a play area, a dedicated vending zone and adequate lighting to prevent haphazard parking by motorists on the other side of the flyover.

More than 60 CGI employees participated as volunteers in a wall beautification and painting drive under the company's CSR initiative, in collaboration with NGO India Rising Trust.

The Silk Board Junction has received a colourful makeover, with attractive artwork painted on the flyover walls and pillars. The designs draw inspiration from traditional silk sarees and feature motifs such as temple borders, mango patterns and peacocks, giving the busy junction a distinctive look.

Malathi, Chief Engineer of the Bommanahalli Zone, Arun Pai, Swachh Bengaluru GBA Ambassador and India Rising Trust representative, and Aniruddha Abhyankar, Designer at India Rising Trust, were present on the occasion.