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Rubrik Adds New MCP Support to Expand Access to Agentic Cyber Resilience Powered by Claude, Rubrik AI Now Used by One Third of Global Customers
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Rubrik Adds New MCP Support to Expand Access to Agentic Cyber Resilience
Powered by Claude, Rubrik AI Now Used by One Third of Global Customers
United Arab Emirates, Dubai. – September 28, 2026 "We are seeing rapid growth with AI, and the addition of Rubrik MCP transforms security operations by seamlessly connecting customer AI agents directly into Rubrik's rich telemetry and governa”ce framework,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. "Cyber threats accelerate at machine speed, and we are helping our customers use AI to maintain complete visibility and control across complex enterpri”e environments.”
"Rubrik AI has honestly made my life so much easier. Mornings used to be a drag, spent hunting through pages of failure logs to figure out what went wrong overnight. Now, I just open Rubrik and get an instant, clear summary that explains exactly why a backup failed and how to fix it," said Mpho Mongalo, Senior Backup Specialist, Datacentrix.
From Actionable Insights to Agentic Cyber Resilience
Rubrik MCP exposes the Rubrik Security Cloud API schema directly, granting connected agents instant access to any available capability. Teams can save their multi-step recovery or compliance workflows to make them reusable, deterministic tools across any AI client. Rubrik keeps security fully intact through role-based access control parity, configurable permissions, and OWASP MCP Top 10 aligned guardrails.
By enabling direct interaction with Rubrik Security Cloud intelligence and Rubrik Agent Cloud governance, Rubrik AI equips organizations to operate at machine-speed and govern agentic AI deployments. Rubrik AI functions as an autonomous execution engine that operates across data, identity, and applications to deliver critical business outcomes. Rubrik engineered Rubrik AI's agent architecture in collaboration with Anthropic's teams, reducing response latency and improving the efficiency of its multi-step reasoning.
Rubrik MCP expands on the company’s recent announcement Rubrik Available as an AI Agent. Rubrik MCP is currently available in private preview for existing Rubrik customers, with general availability targeted for October 2026.
To learn more about Rubrik AI and the Rubrik MCP, visit or join Rubr’k’s sessions at the AI and Identity Resilience Summit.
About Rubrik
Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company, delivering one platform built at the intersection of data, identity, and AI. The platform enables agentic cyber resilience and trusted AI operations for enterprises worldwide, built to recover before disruption strikes and stay a step ahead, so security is never the reason ambition stalls. For more information, please visit and follow Rubrik on LinkedIn and X.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.
Powered by Claude, Rubrik AI Now Used by One Third of Global Customers
United Arab Emirates, Dubai. – September 28, 2026 "We are seeing rapid growth with AI, and the addition of Rubrik MCP transforms security operations by seamlessly connecting customer AI agents directly into Rubrik's rich telemetry and governa”ce framework,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. "Cyber threats accelerate at machine speed, and we are helping our customers use AI to maintain complete visibility and control across complex enterpri”e environments.”
"Rubrik AI has honestly made my life so much easier. Mornings used to be a drag, spent hunting through pages of failure logs to figure out what went wrong overnight. Now, I just open Rubrik and get an instant, clear summary that explains exactly why a backup failed and how to fix it," said Mpho Mongalo, Senior Backup Specialist, Datacentrix.
From Actionable Insights to Agentic Cyber Resilience
Rubrik MCP exposes the Rubrik Security Cloud API schema directly, granting connected agents instant access to any available capability. Teams can save their multi-step recovery or compliance workflows to make them reusable, deterministic tools across any AI client. Rubrik keeps security fully intact through role-based access control parity, configurable permissions, and OWASP MCP Top 10 aligned guardrails.
By enabling direct interaction with Rubrik Security Cloud intelligence and Rubrik Agent Cloud governance, Rubrik AI equips organizations to operate at machine-speed and govern agentic AI deployments. Rubrik AI functions as an autonomous execution engine that operates across data, identity, and applications to deliver critical business outcomes. Rubrik engineered Rubrik AI's agent architecture in collaboration with Anthropic's teams, reducing response latency and improving the efficiency of its multi-step reasoning.
Rubrik MCP expands on the company’s recent announcement Rubrik Available as an AI Agent. Rubrik MCP is currently available in private preview for existing Rubrik customers, with general availability targeted for October 2026.
To learn more about Rubrik AI and the Rubrik MCP, visit or join Rubr’k’s sessions at the AI and Identity Resilience Summit.
About Rubrik
Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company, delivering one platform built at the intersection of data, identity, and AI. The platform enables agentic cyber resilience and trusted AI operations for enterprises worldwide, built to recover before disruption strikes and stay a step ahead, so security is never the reason ambition stalls. For more information, please visit and follow Rubrik on LinkedIn and X.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.
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