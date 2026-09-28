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WCM-Q researchers explore role of chronic inflammation in early-onset colorectal cancer
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Researchers from the Department of Systems and Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) have examined the role of chronic low-grade inflammation in the rising incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) in a new review published as the featured article in the September 2026 issue (volume 12, issue 9) of Trends in Cancer, a leading research journal.
The article, titled “Defying inflammation-driven early-onset colorectal cancer: predict, prevent, and personalize,” explores how early-life exposure to both modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors may contribute to chronic low-grade inflammation (CLGI), a subtle yet significant factor potentially fueling the rise in EOCRC cases.
Importantly, CLGI could promote EOCRC by altering the proinflammatory and immune microenvironment in ways that support tumor growth and cancer development.
“Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer are rapidly rising worldwide. Most young patients have no family history of the disease and are often diagnosed at a late stage, and their cancers differ from late-onset colorectal cancer in many ways. The growing number of cases, poor prognosis and related deaths underscore the urgent need for focused research on disease prediction and prevention, as well as targeted clinical interventions to improve treatment outcomes,” said Dr. Dietrich Büsselberg, professor of systems and computational biomedicine at WCM-Q and a co-corresponding author of the article.
The researchers examine how risk factors disrupt immune homeostasis and contribute to CLGI in young individuals, potentially promoting the development of EOCRC. They also explain how identifying CLGI-specific biomarkers could aid in early detection and diagnosis, while targeting specific molecular pathways may enable personalized therapeutic interventions by reducing the threat of chronic inflammation.
The researchers also highlight the importance of lifestyle changes and other interventions to reduce chronic low-grade inflammation and address the growing health concern posed by EOCRC. The authors suggest that combining anti-inflammatory diets, drugs and personalized approaches targeting CLGI may help prevent EOCRC and improve therapeutic outcomes.
Dr. Samson Mathews Samuel, a research associate in systems and computational biomedicine at WCM-Q and co-corresponding author of the article, said: “Chronic low-grade inflammation, which can result from exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins, unhealthy lifestyles, metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and an imbalanced gut microbiome, is a key trigger for the development and progression of early-onset colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer screening guidelines should therefore account for early-life environmental and lifestyle exposures and could include inflammation-based biomarkers to identify at-risk individuals earlier. Additionally, anti-inflammatory diets, regular exercise, lifestyle adjustments that reduce inflammation and targeted anti-inflammatory therapies may help prevent or delay the onset of the disease and improve treatment outcomes.”
Other contributing authors include Elizabeth Varghese, a senior research specialist at WCM-Q, as well as former volunteers in the Büsselberg Lab, Dr. Bini Sreenesh, a postdoctoral fellow at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Health & Life Sciences, and Dr. Taniya Murikkinthara Samuel, a research assistant at HBKU’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute.
The study was supported by a National Priorities Research Program grant (NPRP 14S-0311-210033) from the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a member of Qatar Foundation. The full publication is available
The article, titled “Defying inflammation-driven early-onset colorectal cancer: predict, prevent, and personalize,” explores how early-life exposure to both modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors may contribute to chronic low-grade inflammation (CLGI), a subtle yet significant factor potentially fueling the rise in EOCRC cases.
Importantly, CLGI could promote EOCRC by altering the proinflammatory and immune microenvironment in ways that support tumor growth and cancer development.
“Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer are rapidly rising worldwide. Most young patients have no family history of the disease and are often diagnosed at a late stage, and their cancers differ from late-onset colorectal cancer in many ways. The growing number of cases, poor prognosis and related deaths underscore the urgent need for focused research on disease prediction and prevention, as well as targeted clinical interventions to improve treatment outcomes,” said Dr. Dietrich Büsselberg, professor of systems and computational biomedicine at WCM-Q and a co-corresponding author of the article.
The researchers examine how risk factors disrupt immune homeostasis and contribute to CLGI in young individuals, potentially promoting the development of EOCRC. They also explain how identifying CLGI-specific biomarkers could aid in early detection and diagnosis, while targeting specific molecular pathways may enable personalized therapeutic interventions by reducing the threat of chronic inflammation.
The researchers also highlight the importance of lifestyle changes and other interventions to reduce chronic low-grade inflammation and address the growing health concern posed by EOCRC. The authors suggest that combining anti-inflammatory diets, drugs and personalized approaches targeting CLGI may help prevent EOCRC and improve therapeutic outcomes.
Dr. Samson Mathews Samuel, a research associate in systems and computational biomedicine at WCM-Q and co-corresponding author of the article, said: “Chronic low-grade inflammation, which can result from exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins, unhealthy lifestyles, metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and an imbalanced gut microbiome, is a key trigger for the development and progression of early-onset colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer screening guidelines should therefore account for early-life environmental and lifestyle exposures and could include inflammation-based biomarkers to identify at-risk individuals earlier. Additionally, anti-inflammatory diets, regular exercise, lifestyle adjustments that reduce inflammation and targeted anti-inflammatory therapies may help prevent or delay the onset of the disease and improve treatment outcomes.”
Other contributing authors include Elizabeth Varghese, a senior research specialist at WCM-Q, as well as former volunteers in the Büsselberg Lab, Dr. Bini Sreenesh, a postdoctoral fellow at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Health & Life Sciences, and Dr. Taniya Murikkinthara Samuel, a research assistant at HBKU’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute.
The study was supported by a National Priorities Research Program grant (NPRP 14S-0311-210033) from the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a member of Qatar Foundation. The full publication is available
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