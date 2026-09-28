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China Sets Test for Next UN Chief as 7 Vie for Top Post
(MENAFN) China on Monday laid out the qualities it wants in the next United Nations secretary-general, saying the job should go to someone “competent, impartial and upright” who upholds the UN Charter.
“The election of the UN secretary-general bears on the reform and development of the UN and the vital interests of member states,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo was fielding questions about the ongoing selection process and whether Beijing would say which candidate it backs. He was also pressed on media reports that China is weighing support for Rebeca Grynspan, a Costa Rican economist who heads UN Trade and Development, or Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Guyana's ambassador to the UN.
Seven candidates remain in the race, and the winner is due to take office on Jan. 1, 2027.
Asked to elaborate, Guo said: “China supports this election of the new secretary general, in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter, one (who) observes the UN Charter, abides by the UN Charter, has outstanding competence, is impartial, and upright (and) fulfills responsibility with dedication,” said Guo.
He added that China “will work with all relevant parties to participate in the secretary-general election process in a responsible manner.”
PassBlue, a news website focused on the UN, reported that Grynspan topped the most recent anonymous straw poll held by the UN Security Council on Sept. 18, drawing nine “encourage” votes. Rodrigues Birkett followed with eight.
The other candidates are Olara Otunnu, Rafael Grossi, Macky Sall, Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Ivonne A-Baki.
“The election of the UN secretary-general bears on the reform and development of the UN and the vital interests of member states,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo was fielding questions about the ongoing selection process and whether Beijing would say which candidate it backs. He was also pressed on media reports that China is weighing support for Rebeca Grynspan, a Costa Rican economist who heads UN Trade and Development, or Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Guyana's ambassador to the UN.
Seven candidates remain in the race, and the winner is due to take office on Jan. 1, 2027.
Asked to elaborate, Guo said: “China supports this election of the new secretary general, in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter, one (who) observes the UN Charter, abides by the UN Charter, has outstanding competence, is impartial, and upright (and) fulfills responsibility with dedication,” said Guo.
He added that China “will work with all relevant parties to participate in the secretary-general election process in a responsible manner.”
PassBlue, a news website focused on the UN, reported that Grynspan topped the most recent anonymous straw poll held by the UN Security Council on Sept. 18, drawing nine “encourage” votes. Rodrigues Birkett followed with eight.
The other candidates are Olara Otunnu, Rafael Grossi, Macky Sall, Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Ivonne A-Baki.
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