Azintelecom Presents Its Digital Solutions At ICTWEEK Uzbekistan 2026 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)

“AzInTelecom” LLC presented its solutions and capabilities in cloud technologies, biometric identification and artificial intelligence at the international“ICTWEEK Uzbekistan 2026” event held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The company's participation provided an important platform for promoting its digital products and services in regional markets, establishing new partnerships and expanding international cooperation.

Developing modern digital infrastructure, building advanced computing capabilities and introducing innovative technologies are among AzInTelecom's key areas of activity aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a regional digital hub. Alongside data center and cloud infrastructure, the company is also developing capabilities in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Farid Ismayilzada, Advisor to the CEO of“AzInTelecom” LLC, spoke at a panel discussion held as part of the event on the topic of“The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cloud Infrastructure and Cybersecurity.” He discussed the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on modern digital infrastructure, as well as the projects being implemented by AzInTelecom in this area.

During the speech, special emphasis was placed on the significance of Azerbaijan's first Supercomputer Center for the development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in the country. The Center provides the infrastructure required to implement AI and other technology projects that require significant computing power within the country, while giving local companies, government institutions and innovation-driven organizations access to advanced computing resources. This enables Azerbaijan not only to use digital technologies, but also to strengthen its capabilities as a country equipped with the technological infrastructure necessary to develop and advance artificial intelligence solutions.

The Center uses“NVIDIA H200 GPUs” to develop artificial intelligence models, process large volumes of data at high speed and perform complex computations. Ongoing efforts are focused on increasing the Center's computing capacity and broadening its capabilities. This infrastructure also creates new opportunities to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional technology hub for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing services.

Farid Ismayilzada also noted that AzInTelecom uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the security of its biometric solutions.

As part of the event, the AzInTelecom delegation presented the company's cloud and biometric solutions, as well as its other digital products and services, to an international audience at the company's exhibition stand. During bilateral meetings with representatives of international technology companies, the parties discussed potential areas of cooperation and opportunities for deploying these solutions in regional markets.

AzInTelecom's participation in international technology platforms not only promotes the company's digital solutions in foreign markets but also contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a regional technology center for data storage and processing, cloud services and high-performance computing.

Held annually since 2004,“ICTWEEK Uzbekistan” is one of the regional platforms bringing together companies, government institutions and experts in the field of information and communication technologies. The event features forums, panel discussions and expert sessions on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and other key technology trends.