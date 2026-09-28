Reco Announces Partnership With Servicenow To Extend AI Agent Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration gives security teams visibility into AI agents and continuous posture coverage across the ServiceNow environment, with findings routed back into ServiceNow for remediation

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco, the leader in Agent Security, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. The integration combines the Reco Platform with ServiceNow, extending AI agent security for organizations running the ServiceNow AI Platform.

ServiceNow Otto 's AI agents inherit permissions, connect to tools, and take action within ServiceNow the same way any other agent does elsewhere in the enterprise. Reco brings those agents into the Reco Graph alongside every existing agent, app, and identity it already tracks, mapping what each ServiceNow Otto agent can access, what tools it's connected to, and its blast radius if compromised or misused.

Two layers of coverage

Reco secures ServiceNow Otto's AI agents themselves including permissions, identities, access, and connected tools. They are evaluated for risk the same way Reco evaluates any agent built on any orchestrator. Separately, Reco runs more than 170 ServiceNow-specific posture checks against the ServiceNow environment itself. Both capabilities connect through APIs, require no agent installation, and take minutes to set up.

Findings go back to where SecOps already works

The integration runs bi-laterally. Reco surfaces risk in ServiceNow agents and configurations, with findings and remediation steps then routed back into ServiceNow as tickets and workflows. ServiceNow is both a system Reco protects and a destination where Reco's findings get resolved.

“Enterprises are adopting AI agents faster than they're building the governance capabilities to secure them. That gap is where risk lives,” said Zoe Hillenmeyer, chief operating officer at Reco.“This integration puts ServiceNow Otto's AI agents in the same graph we use for every other agent, and implements more than 170 checks on the ServiceNow environment itself. Giving security teams centralized visibility into risk within ServiceNow itself, so they can act on it.”

The integration is available now. Learn more at reco.ai.

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows converge. It discovers an organization's entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission in the environment. Built on the Reco Graph, with new integrations delivered in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. With more than 280 app integrations, more than 1,000 detection controls and more than 1 million agents detected, Reco brings agent security, posture management and threat detection together in one place. Learn more at reco.ai.

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Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

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