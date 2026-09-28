MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen, 28 September 2026Trifork Group AGPress Release

Invitation to Trifork's Capital Markets Day on 11 December 2026

Trifork is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to a Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen on 11 December 2026.

The Capital Markets Day will provide new and valuable insights into Trifork's continued growth journey, strategy, financial development, and future ambitions.

The event offers the opportunity to meet key representatives from the Trifork Group, including Executive Management and other senior leaders.

All presentations will be in English. A video recording will be made available on Trifork's investor relations webpage in the days following the event.



Date: 11 December 2026

Time: Doors open at 08:00 CET. Presentations begin at 08:30 and finish at noon, followed by networking and light lunch.

Location: CodeNode CPH Space & Events in the Trifork building, Gdanskgade 2, 2150 Copenhagen.

Format: Physical attendance only.

Register attendance: Frederik Svanholm at...





About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.



This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.

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PR CMD invite 2026