Hyperion Defi Supports D3's Frontier Vault Launch, Bringing Internet Domain Priority Access To The Hyperliquid Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the“Company”), today announced it has been named a launch partner for Frontier's Hyperliquid Vault, a new membership program that gives priority access to the next wave of internet top-level domains (TLDs).

“Every cycle, the crypto industry goes looking for real assets with real history. Domains are a multi-billion dollar market with 25 years of institutional history, and the internet is about to expand for only the second time in its history. We're excited to launch Frontier with Hyperion DeFi, making the Hyperliquid community a key part of this domain supercycle,” said Fred Hsu, CEO and Co-Founder of D3.

The launch follows the opening of only the second application round for new top-level domains in the history of the internet. ICANN, the non-profit that coordinates the domain name system, received more than 1,600 applications in August 2026 for extensions including.agent,.crypto,.wallet,.sol, and.robot - with.hype among the applications in this round. The last expansion round, in 2012, produced roughly 1,200 new TLDs now used by tens of millions of websites, including.xyz and.app.

D3, the core contributor to the Doma Protocol, is one of the only Web3 ICANN-accredited registrars. Frontier gives members priority access to this next wave:

Members deposit eligible assets with supported vault providers on Solana and Hyperliquid. Additional vaults on other major chains are expected to follow in the coming months.Members earn Frontier Points toward supported top-level domains.Members commit Frontier Points to establish priority for names from participating registries ahead of General Registration.

"In continuing to build and scale institutional products onchain, we saw a unique opportunity to work alongside D3 and position the Hyperliquid ecosystem for the historic expansion of the internet, with.hype among the new domain extensions that can be accessed through this program,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi.“As the tokenization of real-world assets continues to accelerate, we expect a dramatic shift in how domains operate as an asset class, especially with future integrations into DeFi both on Hyperliquid and beyond.”

The Frontier Hyperliquid Vault is Hyperion DeFi's first supporting role in a Doma Protocol program, extending the Company's strategy of connecting Hyperliquid to new products and services moving onchain. Internet domains represent one of the largest real-world asset categories to date, and Frontier is Doma Protocol's and D3's vehicle for bringing that market onchain.

As part of this initial commitment, Hyperion DeFi is entitled to receive an allocation of DOMA token supply from a potential future token generation event, under a separate incentive arrangement with Doma Foundation. The Company expects additional collaboration and revenue opportunities with D3 and Doma Protocol to follow.

Users can learn more about Frontier at frontier.d3.com.

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is a DNS-compliant blockchain designed to bring the global domain industry onchain. By tokenizing internet domains as real-world assets, Doma unlocks liquidity across the $360B domain market and introduces a new category called DomainFi. Built with contributions from D3, the protocol bridges Web2 domains with Web3 ecosystems, enabling domains to become programmable, tradeable digital assets. Learn more at .

About D3

D3 is a domain infrastructure company building the DomainFi network on Doma Protocol. Backed by Paradigm, the team brings decades of experience in domain monetization, internet protocols, and TLD operations, including work on extensions such as.xyz,.tv, and.link. Learn more at d3.com.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of September 2026, 47 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network's central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique onchain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

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(678) 570-6791