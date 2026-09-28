Quantum X Labs Enhances Its Quantum Platform For Defense And Aerospace With Unique Combination Of Atomic Clock And Rydberg RF Sensing Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company is developing an integration of its patent-pending quantum atomic clock technology with Rydberg atom-based RF sensing technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. Ltd. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum X Labs” or“QXL”), is working on the development of Rydberg atom-based radio-frequency (“RF”) sensing technology and its integration with the Company's patent-pending quantum atomic clock technology, expanding QXL's work in atom-based quantum sensing.

The development program is currently underway in QXL's laboratories and is intended to combine two complementary atom-based capabilities: high-precision atomic timing and quantum-enabled RF sensing. The integration work builds on QXL's quantum atomic clock platform, for which the Company has a pending patent application. QXL previously announced the successful demonstration of its high-sensitivity atomic clock based on its Ramsey Coherent Population Trapping (“Ramsey-CPT”) platform.

QXL is now working to expand its atom-based sensing capabilities by developing Rydberg atom RF sensing technology and working toward its integration with the Company's atomic clock platform. The Rydberg RF sensing technology and the proposed integration are separate development activities and are not covered by the Company's pending atomic clock patent application.

Rydberg RF sensing uses atoms excited into highly energetic states known as Rydberg states. In these states, atoms become highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields, creating the potential to use the atoms themselves as RF sensing elements. Changes in atomic states caused by incoming RF signals can be optically interrogated, providing a different approach to detecting and characterizing electromagnetic signals compared with conventional electronic RF sensing. QXL's development program is focused on bringing this capability together with its existing atomic timing technology.

By integrating these capabilities through the development program, QXL is working toward an atom-based sensing architecture that combines precision timing, frequency reference and RF sensing within a unified technological platform.

The development is aligned with a broader defense and aerospace industry shift toward atom-based quantum sensing and precision timing technologies for operations in increasingly complex and contested electromagnetic environments. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has advanced both Rydberg atom-based RF receivers for potential applications, including electromagnetic spectrum operations, radar and communications, as well as precision atomic-clock technologies intended to maintain critical timing capabilities in environments where access to GPS may be degraded or unavailable.

The aerospace sector is also evaluating Rydberg sensing for space applications. A 2026 study conducted in collaboration between Airbus Defence and Space, Quantum Valley Ideas Laboratories and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) examined the feasibility of using Rydberg atom-based sensors in spaceborne radar systems, reflecting growing interest in transitioning atom-based quantum sensing from laboratory research toward potential aerospace and defense applications.

QXL believes that this evolution strengthens the potential relevance of combining precision atomic timing with atom-based RF sensing within a common technology architecture for future aerospace and defense systems.

“We see significant technological value in bringing different atom-based sensing capabilities together rather than developing each technology entirely in isolation,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Scientist of Quantum X Labs.“Our atomic clock provides a precision timing and frequency foundation. We are now developing Rydberg atom RF sensing technology in our laboratories and working toward integrating these capabilities. Our objective is to create an architecture in which atomic technology can provide both precise timing and information about the surrounding RF environment.”

QXL intends to continue laboratory development, testing and integration work toward demonstrating the combined architecture.

The Rydberg RF sensing technology and its integration with QXL's atomic clock remain under development. The Company has not yet demonstrated a fully integrated atomic clock and Rydberg RF sensing system, and there can be no assurance that the development program will achieve its intended technical performance or result in a commercially viable product.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the development, testing and potential integration of its atomic clock and Rydberg RF sensing technologies; the intended capabilities, benefits and potential applications of such technologies; the potential use of atom-based sensing and precision timing solutions in defense, aerospace and other industries; the Company's research and development activities, intellectual property strategy and patent applications; and the ability of the Company's development efforts to achieve technical milestones, commercial viability, market acceptance or future revenue-generating opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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