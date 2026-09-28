SGFX Creates A Standout Brand Experience At Forex Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SGFX made its presence felt at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 with an experience-led approach that brought crowds to its stand and extended the brand's visibility across the wider exhibition floor.

At the centre of SGFX's presence was its Gold Rush activation, a live brand experience designed purely for audience engagement.

Unlike conventional promotional activities, participation was not linked to opening an account, becoming a client, making a deposit or trading with SGFX. The simplicity of the concept made it easy for visitors to participate, helping create strong interest around the stand throughout the two-day event.

As the Gold Rush draws took place, crowds gathered around the SGFX booth for the live winner announcements, creating recurring moments of anticipation, energy and interaction.

The activation became more than a giveaway. It gave attendees a reason to stop, participate, return to the stand, and engage directly with the SGFX brand.

“For us, the objective was never just to have a booth at the Expo. We wanted to create moments people would naturally be drawn to and experiences they would remember after the event. Gold Rush was intentionally kept simple and accessible - it was purely about engagement, excitement and giving people a reason to interact with the SGFX brand,” said Mohini Tandel, Head of Marketing at SGFX.

Beyond the booth, SGFX also built strong visibility across the exhibition through its branded bags.

Distributed widely among attendees, the bags could be seen throughout the venue, taking SGFX branding beyond the physical boundaries of the stand and turning a simple brand asset into a highly visible presence across the Expo floor.

“One of the most rewarding things to see was SGFX moving beyond our own stand. When you looked across the exhibition and saw the brand being carried throughout the venue, that is when you could really feel the impact of the activation. For us, strong branding is not just about being seen in one place - it is about creating a presence people continue to notice and remember,” Tandel added.

The combination of the Gold Rush and wider brand visibility helped SGFX create a presence that remained active throughout the event rather than being confined to one exhibition space.

Across the two days, the SGFX stand became a meeting point for traders, clients, IBs, affiliates, partners and members of the wider financial-services community, giving the brand opportunities to build conversations and strengthen industry relationships.

For SGFX, the objective at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 was not simply to be present.

It was to be seen, experienced and remembered.

By combining live audience engagement, crowd-driven activation and strong visibility throughout the venue, SGFX turned its Expo participation into a broader brand experience and reinforced its ambition to build a strong and recognisable presence within the global trading community.

About SGFX

SGFX is a global online trading brand built around technology, transparency, and a seamless trading experience.

Operating under Spectra Global, SGFX provides traders with access to global financial markets through advanced trading technology, competitive conditions, and a client-focused approach designed for today's fast-moving markets.

Our focus goes beyond providing a trading platform. We are building an ecosystem where traders, partners, and introducing brokers can grow with confidence, supported by reliable infrastructure, responsive service, and a brand committed to continuous innovation.

With an expanding international presence and a strong focus on regulated growth, SGFX continues to strengthen its position across key global markets.

Smarter technology. Stronger relationships. A better way to trade.

Contact

SGFX Marketing

SGFX

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