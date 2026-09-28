Gimlet Labs Adds Cerebras To Deliver Ultrafast AI Inference Through Gimlet Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment Combines Cerebras Wafer-Scale Compute with Gimlet's Inference Cloud to Deliver Up to 3,000 Tokens per Second

SAN FRANCISCO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gimlet Labs and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) today announced a collaboration to deliver a new class of ultrafast AI inference at massive scale. The collaboration brings together Cerebras' wafer-scale compute with the Gimlet Cloud to deliver a purpose-built disaggregated inference cloud spanning datacenter infrastructure to developer APIs. Together, the companies plan to deliver speeds of up to 3,000 tokens per second for demanding agentic and real-time applications, with the first Cerebras-powered Gimlet Cloud datacenter expected to come online later this year.

In AI, speed drives user experience and engagement and shapes what users can build. For real-time applications, from voice and video AI to agents and assistants, latency can be the difference between an interaction that feels seamless and one that feels slow. Real-time AI feels like an active collaborator that is immediate, fluid and responsive. When AI responds in real time, users do more with it, stay longer and run higher value workloads. As a result, fast tokens are more valuable tokens.

Gimlet Cloud combines the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine with GPUs into an integrated inference solution. It uses advanced inference disaggregation technology to orchestrate model execution so each phase of inference runs on the silicon best suited to it. Together, these capabilities deliver a new class of fast inference optimized for production-scale agentic and real-time workloads.

“Inference speed matters. It determines how productive AI can be. Fast inference creates magical user experiences and opens new markets. By combining Gimlet's multi-silicon software with the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine, we can run each phase of inference on the hardware best suited to it and plan to deliver up to 3,000 tokens per second at production scale,” said Zain Asgar, co-founder and CEO of Gimlet Labs.

“Combining the fastest tokens from Cerebras with the highest throughput GPUs delivers the best datacenter economics for everyone,” said Sean Lie, co-founder and CTO at Cerebras.“Everyone wants more high value tokens. Cerebras delivers the fastest AI inference in the world, and GPUs deliver high throughput. By making Cerebras a native part of its inference cloud, Gimlet will bring our industry leading speed and intelligent AI to more developers at production scale. We're excited to build with Gimlet as a launch partner for CS-4, giving customers a direct path to our latest technology.”

The collaboration builds on joint customer engagements underway since last year and an integrated solution already serving tokens in private deployments.

Gimlet Labs will expand the collaboration with Cerebras to integrate software, infrastructure design, APIs, developer tooling, optimization, validation and production operations to make ultrafast inference broadly available through Gimlet Cloud.

To read Gimlet Labs' blog on today's news, go to:

About Gimlet Labs

Gimlet Labs' mission is to drive breakthrough improvements in AI performance that result in massive increases of compute available for AI workloads. Gimlet Labs' inference cloud is derived from its foundational research across the stack in order to enable the next generation of performant, scalable AI infrastructure. Its research combines theory and practice to push the boundaries of AI efficiency via techniques such as automated GPU kernel generation, workload orchestration and heterogeneous execution across diverse hardware. Gimlet is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures and headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, simply visit: gimletlabs.ai.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) builds the world's fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. Cerebras believes that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. Visit cerebras.ai for more.

Cerebras Disclosure Information

Cerebras uses its blog (cerebras.ai/blog ), investor relations page (investors.cerebras.ai ), its X account (@cerebras), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/cerebras-systems/ ) to disclose material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Cerebras press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements about: the collaboration with Gimlet Labs; plans to deliver up to 3,000 tokens per second; timing of when the datacenter will come online; Gimlet bringing industry leading speed and intelligent AI to more developers at production scale; plans to expand the collaboration to integrate software, infrastructure design, APIs, developer tooling, optimization, validation and production operations to make ultrafast inference broadly available through Gimlet Cloud; and any assumptions relating to the foregoing. The words "plans," "can," "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "objective," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Cerebras' control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Cerebras' ability to sustain and manage its growth, access borrowings and other sources of capital on acceptable terms, and deploy available capital to support growth; its history of net losses and ability to achieve and maintain profitability; its limited operating history at its current scale and ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately budget and manage expenses; its ability to secure sufficient data center capacity and capital to support its cloud-based offerings; its dependence on a limited number of significant customers, including OpenAI, Group 42 Holding Ltd, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and AWS, and the potential impact of any reduction in demand from, material adverse development in its relationships with, or failure to meet its obligations to, such customers, including under its Master Relationship Agreement with OpenAI; the timing, execution and expected benefits of its strategic customer, partner and financing arrangements; its historical reliance on sales of hardware systems and the early-stage, rapidly evolving market for its cloud-based offerings and AI infrastructure; its ability to launch new offerings and add new product capabilities; and its ability to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving and competitive market for AI computing solutions.

Cerebras' actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and are based on information available to Cerebras together with Cerebras' expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of such date. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cerebras' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Cerebras undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results is included in Cerebras' most recent filings with the SEC, including in Cerebras' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Cerebras' Investor Relations website at investors.cerebras.ai or the SEC's website at .

Contact Information

Gimlet Labs

Amber Rowland

Media and Analyst Relations

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+1-650-814-4560

Cerebras

Kriselle Laran

Media and Analyst Relations

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Sean Dorsey

Investor Relations

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