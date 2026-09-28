Veteran-Owned Lorton Mover Supports Military Families Across Northern Virginia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Marine Corps veteran-led moving company in Lorton, VA helps service members and families handle PCS, local and long distance moves with storage options.

- Stuart Wilson, Co-Founder, Quick Reaction Moving & StorageLORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Reaction Moving & Storage, a veteran-owned and minority-owned moving company based in Lorton, Virginia, is putting a focus on military relocation for service members and families moving to and from Fort Belvoir, Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Pentagon corridor.The company was co-founded by Stuart Wilson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Its crews work under a simple motto: "Your move is our mission."Military families in Northern Virginia face a different kind of move. Orders can arrive with short notice, report dates are fixed, and many households split their belongings between a government shipment, a personal move and short-term storage.Quick Reaction Moving & Storage works with those families to plan around that timeline. Services include packing and unpacking, local moves across Northern Virginia, long distance moves to other states and warehouse storage for households waiting on base housing or a new lease.The company's approach is built on four core values drawn from military service: Integrity, Discipline, Service and Leadership. In practice, that means clear written estimates, crews who arrive when scheduled and direct communication from the first call to the last box.Beyond military clients, the company handles residential, apartment, senior and commercial moves. Its crews also move specialty items such as gun safes, pianos, antiques and pool tables, which often need extra equipment and planning.Quick Reaction Moving & Storage serves Lorton, Alexandria, Arlington, Springfield, Woodbridge, Fairfax, Burke, Manassas, Chantilly, Reston, Dumfries, Fredericksburg and the surrounding communities.The company holds USDOT number 3566336, MC number 1217560 and Virginia Operators number 744. It is a Certified ProMover and carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.Families preparing for a PCS move can request a free estimate by calling (571) 946-0781 or visiting qrmovers.About Quick Reaction Moving & StorageQuick Reaction Moving & Storage is a veteran-owned and minority-owned moving and storage company located at 8938 Telegraph Rd, Lorton, VA 22079. Co-founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Stuart Wilson, the company provides local, long distance, military and commercial moving, packing and warehouse storage for households and businesses across Northern Virginia.

Stuart Wilson

Quick Reaction Moving & Storage

+1 571-946-0781

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Veteran-Owned Lorton Mover Supports Military Families Across Northern Virginia News Provided By Rotate Digital September 28, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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