URBN Properties Introduces Newly Transformed Fire Mountain Residence In Oceanside

Located at 2399 Ivy Rd in Oceanside, California

Thoughtful design and renovation reimagine the home's existing footprint, improving flow, function and flexibility without adding square footage.

- Mitch Smith | URBN FounderOCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- URBN Properties has introduced a newly transformed residence at 2399 Ivy Road in Oceanside's Fire Mountain neighborhood. The 3,478-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath home recently underwent an extensive renovation by URBN Builders and its design team, reimagining the existing footprint while preserving the scale and characteristics that originally made the property compelling.The project focused on improving flow, functionality and flexibility throughout the home. Existing space was reconfigured to create a fifth bedroom, while another flexible area was designed as a dedicated home office. The residence also includes multiple living areas, a separate dining space and a redesigned primary suite highlighted by a spacious primary bathroom.Major systems and infrastructure were also upgraded, including new windows and HVAC. The property additionally features a fully paid solar system and recently upgraded battery storage.“The opportunity with Ivy was really in the footprint,” said Mitch Smith, founder of URBN.“The square footage and the location were already there. The goal was to look carefully at how the home could live better and use the existing space in a more thoughtful way.”Located in Oceanside's Fire Mountain neighborhood, the property offers convenient access to the coast, neighboring Carlsbad, shopping, dining and everyday services.The completed residence is now being offered for sale through URBN Properties.About URBNURBN brings together real estate, design and renovation through specialized companies operating under a shared brand philosophy. URBN Properties represents the real estate side of the platform, while URBN Builders focuses on luxury home design, renovation and project management. The companies share an emphasis on thoughtful planning, quality execution and helping clients recognize the potential in a property.

Mitch Smith

Urbn Properties

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URBN Properties Introduces Newly Transformed Fire Mountain Residence in Oceanside News Provided By Urbn Properties September 28, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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