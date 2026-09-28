TENEX.AI Joins The Wiz Partner Alliance Managed Service Provider Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TENEX collaborates with Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, to deliver managed cloud and AI security at scale.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TENEX, a fully-agentic, human-led security operations provider, today announced it has joined the Wiz Partner Alliance Managed Service Provider Program. As part of the Managed Service Program, TENEX delivers cloud and AI security as a managed service with the power of the Wiz AI Application Protection Platform (AI-APP).As enterprises accelerate cloud and AI adoption, security teams need a clear view of risk across expanding environments and practical support to act on what matters most. With the launch of managed services for Wiz, TENEX helps teams understand real risk, fix issues at the source and stop threats as they emerge.As one of the fastest-growing Google Cloud Security partners, TENEX brings deep Google Security Operations experience to the Wiz Managed Service Program. The company will draw on that expertise to help customers deploy and manage Google Security Operations and Wiz.“As AI models change how software is built and secured, security teams must now adapt their operating models to defend at machine speed,” said Andy Ritchie, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Wiz.“Wiz provides the context-driven cloud and AI security to protect everything organizations build and run. Our managed services partners, like TENEX, are critical to delivering this value, bringing strong technical skills, thorough training, and a deep understanding of the Wiz platform to help customers operationalize security at scale.”“Visibility is valuable when it leads to action,” said Eric Foster, founder and CEO of TENEX.“Wiz gives organizations clear context across their cloud and AI environments. TENEX brings the operational expertise to help customers prioritize what matters, accelerate remediation and continuously reduce risk. Together, we help security teams find and fix risks.”Key Benefits Include:- Complete visibility and onboarding: TENEX deploys and manages Wiz to deliver agentless visibility across customers' cloud and AI environments.- Expert risk prioritization: Using the Wiz Security Graph, TENEX analysts evaluate misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identities and data exposures to turn security context into clear, actionable priorities.- Accelerated remediation: By pairing direct remediation support with the Wiz platform, TENEX helps resolve critical risks at the root cause and continuously enforce compliance without slowing innovation.“TENEX helps customers respond to cloud and AI risk with speed and confidence, pairing agentic investigation at machine speed with expert-led guidance,” said Joe Longo, Vice President, Americas Channel Sales at Wiz.“TENEX brings deep security operations expertise and a practical approach to managed services. We're excited to work with them to help customers turn Wiz's security context into clear priorities and faster action.”To learn more about how TENEX and Wiz work together, visit tenex/partnerships/wiz

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TENEX Joins the Wiz Partner Alliance Managed Service Provider Program News Provided By TENEX September 28, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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