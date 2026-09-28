The Gasoline Turbochargers Market Is Projected To Reach $21.38 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Gasoline Turbochargers Market

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The Business Research Company's Gasoline Turbochargers Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The gasoline turbochargers market has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting rising interest in fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicle technologies. As automotive manufacturers focus on reducing emissions and enhancing engine output, the demand for gasoline turbochargers is expected to continue growing robustly. Let's delve into the market's current size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Strong Growth Forecast for the Gasoline Turbochargers Market Size

The market for gasoline turbochargers has shown remarkable growth over the past years. From a valuation of $14.42 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $15.65 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This expansion during the historic period has been fueled by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient gasoline engines, widespread adoption of engine downsizing technologies, stricter emission regulations, and a rise in turbocharged passenger vehicle production. Additionally, consumer preference for enhanced vehicle performance has played a key role in this upward trend.

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Outlook and Future Expansion Prospects in the Gasoline Turbochargers Market

Looking ahead, the gasoline turbochargers market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $21.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. Growth drivers in this forecast period include the development of advanced gasoline hybrid powertrains, wider use of smart turbocharger control systems, and a growing demand for combustion technologies that deliver higher efficiency. Moreover, innovations such as lightweight turbocharger components, electric assisted turbocharging solutions, and increased integration of variable geometry turbochargers will further propel market expansion. Trends point to greater adoption of compact turbocharged engines that balance power and emissions, as well as the rise of twin and sequential turbocharger systems, especially in high-performance vehicles.

How Gasoline Turbochargers Function to Boost Engine Performance

Gasoline turbochargers are crucial engine parts that harness energy from exhaust gases to spin a turbine. This turbine compresses incoming air, increasing oxygen availability for combustion inside the engine. The result is improved power output, higher torque, and better fuel efficiency. Turbochargers also enable smaller engines to perform at levels comparable to larger naturally aspirated engines, making them an attractive choice for modern automotive design focused on downsizing without sacrificing performance.

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Key Growth Drivers Fueling Expansion in the Gasoline Turbochargers Market

Rising vehicle ownership rates are a significant force behind the growth of the gasoline turbochargers market. As more individuals and households acquire vehicles, driven by rising disposable incomes, the demand for efficient and powerful engines equipped with turbochargers grows accordingly. Turbochargers enhance both engine power and fuel economy, making vehicles more appealing to consumers seeking performance and cost savings.

Another example highlighting this trend comes from Europe. In January 2026, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported a 1.8% increase in new car registrations within the EU for 2025 compared to the previous year. This upward shift in vehicle ownership further supports the expanding demand for gasoline turbochargers worldwide.

Regional Highlights and Market Dynamics in Gasoline Turbochargers

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global gasoline turbochargers market and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing vehicle production, and rising consumer demand in countries across the region. Other key markets covered in the analysis include South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Gasoline Turbochargers Market is Projected to Reach $21.38 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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