Gallium Nitride (Gan) Power Device Market Expected To Reach Billion By 2030 With A CAGR

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Market

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The Business Research Company's Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The gallium nitride (GaN) power device market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological innovations and growing demand across various sectors. As the need for more efficient and powerful semiconductor components rises, this market is poised for significant expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional trends, and the factors influencing this dynamic industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Market

The gallium nitride power device market has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. This historical growth is attributed to heightened demand for energy-efficient power electronics, broader adoption of high-performance semiconductor devices, the expanding rollout of advanced telecommunications infrastructure, increased use of power electronics in consumer gadgets, and rising investments in renewable energy technology.

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Looking ahead, the GaN power device market is projected to experience explosive growth, reaching $2.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.6%. Factors driving this surge include the widespread adoption of ultra-fast charging technologies, accelerating electrification in transportation systems, growing demand for semiconductor devices that offer high power density, increased deployment of next-generation power conversion systems, and more investments in advanced wide bandgap semiconductor manufacturing. Notable trends shaping this forecast period include the rising use of highly efficient wide bandgap semiconductor power devices, demand for high-frequency and high-voltage power conversion solutions, growing integration of compact GaN power devices in sophisticated power electronics, expanding applications in fast charging, and development of highly reliable power semiconductor components.

Understanding Gallium Nitride Power Devices and Their Advantages

Gallium nitride power devices represent advanced semiconductor technologies created using GaN material, which offers superior power density, faster switching speeds, and better energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based components. These devices are designed to function effectively under demanding conditions such as high voltage, high frequency, and elevated temperatures while minimizing power loss. GaN power devices are critical in modern power electronics, enabling smaller system designs, enhanced reliability, and more efficient power conversion.

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The Increasing Role of Electric Vehicles Boosting GaN Power Device Market

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the gallium nitride power device market is the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, which run entirely or partially on electricity stored in rechargeable batteries rather than conventional fuel engines, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. These vehicles contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. GaN power devices enhance EV performance by enabling faster charging times, improving power efficiency, and reducing energy losses. These improvements lead to longer driving ranges and allow for more compact, lightweight power systems. For example, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global electric car sales reached nearly 14 million units, representing 18% of all car sales-a jump from 14% in 2022. In 2023 alone, sales increased by 3.5 million units, reflecting a substantial 35% year-on-year growth. This strong shift toward electric vehicles is a significant driver behind the expanding gallium nitride power device market.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Gallium Nitride Power Device Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global gallium nitride power device market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers essential regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the market's global expansion.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 with a CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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