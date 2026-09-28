National Association Of Nurse Practitioners In Women's Health Celebrates Health Leaders At 29Th Annual Conference

More than 800 attendees gathered to advance women's healthcare and recognize leaders shaping the profession

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) welcomed more than 800 women's health professionals to Richmond, VA, for its 29th Annual NPWH Women's Healthcare Conference, held September 23–25.Centered on the theme“Transforming Women's Healthcare Across the Lifespan,” the annual conference brought together Women's Health Nurse Practitioners (WHNPs), advanced practice nurses, students, educators, and healthcare leaders from across the country for three days of education, connection, and recognition.“Seeing so many professionals come together with a shared commitment to advancing women's healthcare reflects the strength and momentum of this profession,” said Dr. Jessica Wells, PhD, RN, WHNP-BC, FAAN, Board President, NPWH.“This conference is about recognizing excellence, strengthening our collective voice and supporting WHNPs as they lead change in their practices, institutions, and communities.”Conference programming tackled some of the most timely and rapidly evolving issues in women's healthcare, including GLP-1 therapy, menopause, hormone therapy, sexual health, breast and cervical cancer screening, high-risk pregnancy, STI care, adolescent health and emerging approaches to integrative care. Sessions emphasized evidence-based, practical strategies clinicians can bring back to their practices as women's healthcare continues toevolve. Richmond Mayor Danny Avula joined attendees on the opening day of the conference, issuing a proclamation recognizing Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Week in Richmond.“It was an honor to welcome NPWH to Richmond and to proclaim this week Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Week in recognition of the essential role WHNPs play in the health of women, families, and communities,” said Richmond Mayor Danny Avula.“As a pediatrician and public health physician, I have seen firsthand the impact skilled healthcare providers can have across the lifespan, and I am proud that Richmond had the opportunity to celebrate this important profession.”A highlight of the conference was the presentation of the 2026 NPWH Inspiration Awards in Women's Health, recognizing leaders whose work is advancing the profession. Honorees included Dr. Kathryn Atkin, DNP, WHNP-BC, ANP-BC; Dr. Carmen Giurgescu, PhD, RN, WHNP, FAAN; Dr. Julie Jenkins, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNPWH; and Major Kristin Kepler, USAF, NC, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNP. NPWH also presented the 2026 Fran Way Legacy Award to Susan Kendig, JD, WHNP-BC, FAANP, honoring her career-long contributions to women's healthcare through practice, policy, education, and advocacy.The conference also welcomed the 2026 Fellows of NPWH: Dr. Brooke Faught, Dr. Kristin Gianelis, and Dr. Kettie Romain Louis. The Fellows were recognized for contributions including healthcare education and advocacy, and efforts to strengthen nursing education and improve health outcomes for women in Haiti.For more information about NPWH or the 29th Annual Conference, visit .About NPWHThe National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) is the professional membership community for Women's Health Nurse Practitioners and represents WHNPs specializing in comprehensive women's and gender-related care. NPWH advances the profession through education, evidence-based clinical guidance, advocacy, and professional leadership.

Andrea Sok

Sok Influencer PR

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National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health Celebrates Health Leaders at 29th Annual Conference News Provided By Sok Influencer PR September 28, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



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