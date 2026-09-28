Gujarat Cotton Farmers Can Register For MSP Sales Till Oct 31

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Cotton farmers in Gujarat seeking to sell their produce at the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) will have to complete their registration by October 31, with the state Agriculture Department urging growers to register through the Cotton Corporation of India's (CCI) 'Kapas Kisan' mobile application.

The registration process for procurement of cotton from Gujarat farmers at support prices for the 2026-27 season has been initiated. Farmers intending to sell their produce under the MSP system can register online on the 'Kapas Kisan' App until October 31.

For the 2026-27 Kharif season, the Central government has fixed an MSP of Rs 8,667 per quintal for long-staple cotton and Rs 8,267 per quintal for medium-staple cotton.

The MSPs for various Kharif crops were announced by the Centre before the commencement of sowing for the season.

The support prices are intended to ensure that farmers receive adequate and remunerative returns for their agricultural produce.

Registration on the 'Kapas Kisan' application will provide farmers access to information related to procurement under the MSP system, including details of procurement centres and other related services.

The Agriculture Department said farmers can also obtain further information regarding procurement centres and MSP-related matters by visiting the official website of the Cotton Corporation of India at

"Farmers requiring assistance with registration can contact the WhatsApp number, 9428237246," the department said.

The Directorate of Agriculture, Gujarat, has appealed to all cotton-growing farmers in the state to complete their registration on the mobile application within the prescribed deadline to avail themselves of the MSP procurement facility.

The government has specifically urged cotton growers to register at the earliest rather than wait until the deadline.

The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2026, for farmers intending to sell their cotton to the government procurement system at the notified support prices.