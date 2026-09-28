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Indian Navy Commanders' Conference To Review Operational Preparedness

Indian Navy Commanders' Conference To Review Operational Preparedness


2026-09-28 09:16:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Commanders' Conference 2026/02 (the second edition of 2026 Indian Navy's biannual Conference) is scheduled over a period of three days from 29 Sep 2026 to 01 Oct 2026 at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi. As the Navy's Apex Level forum, the Conference provides an avenue for senior Naval leadership, including outstation Operational and Area Commanders, to undertake a comprehensive review of Operational preparedness at the military-strategic level and engage with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised mechanism.

Focus on Maritime Security and Regional Stability

The Conference will be pivotal in underscoring the Indian Navy's contribution towards safeguarding India's maritime interests, including 'Security of Energy' amidst the ongoing conflicts in West Asia. The Navy's resolute conduct of the ongoing Operation Urja Suraksha and its emergence as a credible maritime force further bolsters its stature as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, Defence Ministry said.

Tri-Services Synergy and National Guidance

On the Opening Day, Raksha Mantri will share his vision and guidance on national maritime perspectives and expectations from the Indian Navy. The Chief of the Defence Staff and the Chief of the Army Staff will also engage with Naval Commanders to foster tri-Services synergy and integration, the ministry said.

Review of Operations, Technology and National Vision

On subsequent days, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review key focus areas, namely Operations, Materiel, Logistics, HR, Training, induction of niche technologies such as AI, Big Data Analysis (BDA), Autonomous/Uncrewed Systems, and Cyber Operations, reinforcing the need to imbibe cutting-edge warfighting concepts and accelerating technology absorption.

On a broader canvas, the Navy's apex leadership will assess overall preparedness to optimise force levels and enhance combat readiness in consonance with three foundational pillars of 'JAI – Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation', in pursuit of the GoI's vision of Aatmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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