PIPA Announces New Inflatable Safety Charter Ahead of Official Launch

Nine Principles. One Commitment. Raising Standards. Protecting Play.



28 September 2026

The Professional Inflatable Play Association (PIPA) has announced the forthcoming launch of the PIPA Inflatable Safety Charter, a new industry-wide commitment designed to promote safer inflatable play and strengthen public confidence in inflatable attractions.

Launching on 7 October 2026, the Charter brings together hirers, operators, event organisers, manufacturers, suppliers and inspectors around nine clear principles that support recognised good practice, responsible operation and continuous improvement. Organisations and individuals who sign the Charter will be demonstrating a visible commitment to safety, professionalism and the wellbeing of users.

Bringing the Industry Together

Inflatable play remains a popular leisure activity at events, schools, family attractions and community celebrations throughout the UK. Ensuring those experiences remain safe requires collaboration across every part of the industry. The PIPA Inflatable Safety Charter has been developed to unite that shared responsibility within a single, practical commitment that supports the safe procurement, supply, installation, operation, supervision and maintenance of inflatable equipment.

The Charter provides an opportunity for signatories to demonstrate their dedication to customers, schools, local authorities, event organisers and the wider public. Those signing the Charter will receive a personalised certificate together with digital assets that can be displayed on websites, social media channels and promotional materials.

A Nine-Day Countdown to Launch

Beginning today, PIPA will be undertaking a nine-day awareness campaign, with each day highlighting one of the Charter's nine principles and explaining how they contribute to safer inflatable play.

The nine principles are; Commitment to Safety, Inspected Equipment, Safe Setup and Installation, Designated Supervision, Suitable Weather Conditions, Ongoing Checks and Maintenance, Clear Health and Safety Responsibilities, Continuous Improvement, Safe + Positive Play.

Charter Declaration

At the heart of the Charter is a simple pledge:

"By hiring, supplying or operating inflatable play equipment, we commit to upholding the PIPA Inflatable Safety Charter and prioritising the safety and wellbeing of every user."

Official Launch on 7 October

The PIPA Inflatable Safety Charter will officially launch on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

From that date, organisations and individuals will be able to view the full Charter and sign their commitment at:

Quote from Craig Whitelock-Wainwright, Managing Director of PIPA

"The PIPA Inflatable Safety Charter provides a clear and practical framework that brings the industry together around a shared commitment to safety. It gives hirers, operators, suppliers and event organisers an opportunity to publicly demonstrate recognised good practice while reinforcing confidence among customers and communities.

This Charter is not simply about compliance. It is about leadership, accountability and working collectively to raise standards across the inflatable play sector. We look forward to welcoming organisations and individuals from across the industry as signatories when the Charter launches on 7 October."

About PIPA

PIPA (Professional Inflatable Play Association) is the United Kingdom's leading not-for-profit inflatable play inspection scheme. Through its inspection programme, registered inspectors, guidance and industry support, PIPA works to promote safer inflatable play and encourage high standards throughout the inflatable leisure sector. Income generated through the scheme is reinvested into the continued development of inspections, industry competence and safety initiatives.

Media Contact

Craig Whitelock-Wainwright

Managing Director, PIPA

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 0333 050 5327

ENDS