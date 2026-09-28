Micron Earnings Set To Test The Strength Of The AI Memory Boom

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

BOISE, Idaho, September 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Micron has become one of the key semiconductor companies benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI data centers.

Advanced AI systems require large quantities of high performance memory, including high bandwidth memory, or HBM, which works alongside advanced processors to handle increasingly demanding workloads.

That has created a different dynamic from earlier semiconductor cycles. Demand is being driven not only by traditional computers and smartphones but also by large scale investments in AI servers and data center infrastructure.

Micron's June quarter demonstrated the scale of that shift. Revenue reached $41.46 billion, compared with $23.86 billion in the previous quarter and $9.30 billion a year earlier. The company also reported record operating cash flow of $25.39 billion.

Micron Has Set a High Bar for the Quarter

Micron's own guidance puts fiscal fourth quarter revenue at approximately $50 billion, with a non GAAP gross margin of about 86% and non GAAP earnings per share of approximately $31, according to the company's guidance.

That means Wednesday's results will provide more than a simple update on quarterly revenue.

Investors will also be looking at whether Micron's profitability remains elevated as demand for DRAM, NAND and HBM continues to grow.

The company has been increasing investment in manufacturing capacity and technology as customers seek additional memory for AI infrastructure. Micron said after its previous results that it was investing at record levels to address rapidly increasing customer demand.

Memory Supply Remains an Important Factor

One of the central issues for Micron is the balance between demand and available memory supply.

The AI infrastructure buildout has increased demand for high performance memory, while manufacturers need significant time and capital to add new production capacity.

That dynamic has supported memory pricing and margins across parts of the industry.

Micron's results could therefore provide a useful indication of how the supply and demand balance is developing as semiconductor companies enter the second half of 2026.

The company's performance is also relevant beyond Micron itself. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are major competitors in the memory market, meaning developments in pricing, supply and AI related demand can have implications across the semiconductor industry.

Japan's Market Is Already Watching the Results

Micron's upcoming earnings report has also begun influencing trading in Asian semiconductor markets.

Japan's Nikkei gave up earlier gains on Monday as investors became more cautious ahead of Micron's results. Reuters reported that Nasdaq futures weakened during Asian trading, with investors watching the memory company's earnings as an important test for the broader technology sector.

The timing is significant because technology stocks have been sensitive to changes in expectations around AI spending, while higher global bond yields have also increased financing costs for companies investing heavily in data centers.

Micron's results could therefore provide another data point for assessing whether AI infrastructure spending is translating into sustained demand across the semiconductor supply chain.

The Outlook May Matter as Much as the Results

The September 30 report will cover Micron's completed fiscal fourth quarter, but investors will also be looking toward the company's expectations for fiscal 2027.

The company's previous guidance reflected strong demand and elevated margins, while analysts have continued to monitor whether memory supply constraints can persist as manufacturers expand capacity.

That makes the earnings call particularly relevant to the broader AI hardware market.

If Micron reports another strong quarter, attention could shift toward the company's capacity expansion plans, HBM demand and pricing conditions. If its outlook changes, investors may reassess assumptions about the pace of AI related memory demand.

Either way, the results will provide a fresh look at one of the most important parts of the AI hardware supply chain as the technology sector enters the final quarter of 2026.