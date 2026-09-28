AZAL Postpones Baku-Nakhchivan Flights Due To Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A number of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled to operate on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route on September 28, 2026, have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

This was stated by the press service of AZAL CJSC.

According to the statement, the flights will continue after the weather stabilizes, and passengers will be promptly informed of possible changes.

“We would like to note that Azerbaijan's national air carrier makes all decisions solely to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, acting in full compliance with international aviation safety standards," the statement said.