Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZAL Postpones Baku-Nakhchivan Flights Due To Weather Conditions


2026-09-28 09:05:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A number of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled to operate on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route on September 28, 2026, have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

This was stated by the press service of AZAL CJSC.

According to the statement, the flights will continue after the weather stabilizes, and passengers will be promptly informed of possible changes.

“We would like to note that Azerbaijan's national air carrier makes all decisions solely to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, acting in full compliance with international aviation safety standards," the statement said.

MENAFN28092026000187011040ID1111726379



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search