NOVARC NAMED TO THE GLOBE AND MAIL's LIST OF CANADA's TOP GROWING COMPANIES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novarc earns a place on the Globe & Mail's Eighth Annual Ranking, with a three-year growth rate of 147%

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies, the industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry, announced today the company has ranked on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the seventh consecutive year.

"Making this list seven years running not only reflects Novarc's growth but also how urgently manufacturers need to build more capacity," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO and co-founder, Novarc. "Shipbuilding, data centers and energy infrastructure are all running into the same wall: too few skilled welders and too much part variability for conventional automation. Our AI-powered solutions bring the precision of an expert welder to robots, cobots and mechanized welders, so fabricators can take on more work without sacrificing quality."

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on 3-year revenue growth. Novarc Technologies Inc. earned its place at No. 180 with 3-year growth of 147 per cent. Novarc Technologies Inc. is also recognized in the Manufacturing category, ranking No. 17. The full list of 2026 winners is published online in the Globe & Mail Report on Business.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada.

“The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement,” says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail.“Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy.

About Novarc Technologies

Novarc Technologies is an industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry by pioneering enterprise welding intelligence. Novarc activates arc welding robots with perception and cognition. With no visual intelligence these industrial robots currently make costly errors that lead to rework, scrap, rebuilds and downtime. Novarc's Physical AI platform combines real-time computer vision, adaptive control, welding intelligence, and over-the-air software updates to transform robotic welding systems into continuously improving Physical AI endpoints. For more information, visit .

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NovAITM: Adaptive Welding Automation

CONTACT: Debra Hadden Novarc Technologies Inc. 604-240-3196...