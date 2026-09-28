Palisade Bio To Present Clinical And Translational Data For PALI-2108 In Ulcerative Colitis And Crohn's Disease At UEG Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oral presentation to highlight early endoscopic improvement and evidence of PDE4 target engagement in fibrostenotic Crohn's disease

Three moderated posters to showcase gut-targeted exposure, favorable safety and tolerability, rapid clinical response in ulcerative colitis, and the development of a biomarker to predict treatment response

Denver, CO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that its lead program, PALI-2108, will be featured in four presentations at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026. The presentations include an oral presentation of Phase 1b findings in fibrostenotic Crohn's disease and three moderated posters. The conference will take place October 17–20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

The presentations will highlight early clinical activity in ulcerative colitis (UC) and fibrostenotic Crohn's disease (FSCD), gut-targeted exposure and differentiated pharmacokinetics, and favorable safety and tolerability. They will also feature a mechanistically anchored transcriptomic biomarker being prospectively validated to help predict treatment response in UC. Together, these provide additional clinical and translational support for the continued development of PALI-2108 as a once-daily oral treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. PALI-2108 is currently being advanced into Phase 2 clinical development in both UC and CD.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Gut-Targeted PDE4 Inhibition with Once-Daily PALI-2108 Demonstrates Early Clinical and Biomarker Improvements in Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease: Results from a Phase 1b Study

Presenter: Florian Rieder, MD, Associate Staff, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Cleveland Clinic

Presentation Number: OP003

Session Date & Time: Sunday, October 18, 2026 from 3:40 PM to 3:50 PM CEST

Location: Room B3

Session Type: Moderated Poster Presentation

Title: PALI-2108, a Novel, Next-Generation Oral Once-Daily PDE4 Inhibitor Exhibits Gut-Targeted Drug Exposure and Favorable Safety and Tolerability in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Presenter: Mitchell Jones, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer

Presentation Number: MP0564

Session Date & Time: Monday, October 19, 2026 from 1:24 PM to 1:30 PM CEST

Location: Hall 7 – Poster Stage 1

Session Type: Moderated Poster Presentation

Title: PALI-2108, a New GI-Activated PDE4 Inhibitor Promotes Clinical Response in UC Patients Within One Week of Treatment

Presenter: James Izanec, MD, AGAF, VP, Head of Clinical Development

Presentation Number: MP0844

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 from 10:30 AM to 10:36 AM CEST

Location: Hall 7 – Poster Stage 2

Session Type: Moderated Poster Presentation

Title: Development of a Mechanistically Anchored PDE4/cAMP Transcriptomic Biomarker to Predict Response to PALI-2108 in Ulcerative Colitis

Presenter: Mitchell Jones, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer

Presentation Number: MP0845

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 from 10:36 AM to 10:42 AM CEST

Location: Hall 7 – Poster Stage 2

UEG Week is one of the world's leading forums for gastroenterology, bringing together clinicians, researchers and industry leaders to present and discuss advances in the understanding and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more information about UEG Week, please visit the conference website.

About PALI-2108

PALI-2108 is an oral, locally activated PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed for once-daily dosing and targeted bioactivation in the terminal ileum and colon. Across Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers and patients with ulcerative colitis and fibrostenotic Crohn's disease, PALI-2108 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, differentiated pharmacokinetics and exposures supportive of sustained PDE4 inhibition, supporting continued advancement in Phase 2 clinical trials.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company's lead clinical product candidate, PALI-2108, is being advanced into Phase 2 clinical trials as a treatment for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). Despite the availability of multiple biologic and small-molecule therapies, many patients with UC and CD do not achieve durable remission, lose response over time, or discontinue treatment because of safety or tolerability limitations. The Company believes PALI-2108 has the potential to address these limitations through once-daily oral dosing, targeted lower-intestinal bioactivation and broad PDE4-mediated anti-inflammatory activity.

For more information, please go to .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: implied or express statements regarding the pharmacological properties, safety, tolerability, clinical response and efficacy, and therapeutic potential of PALI-2108, dosing levels and timing of key PALI-2108 development milestones such as regulatory submissions and approvals, trial enrollments and commencements and efficacy readouts, and the Company's expected cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's reliance on PALI-2108, and its early stage of clinical development; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, clinical response and efficacy, dosing or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials (such as our Phase 1b findings) with a limited number of patients, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving the Company's product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; and other factors that are described in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2026, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

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