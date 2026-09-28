Mitlin Financial, Larry Sprung And Jorrell Bland Earn 2026 Wealthtender Voice Of The Client Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Client-driven recognition reflects Mitlin's JOY-based approach to helping families align their financial lives with what matters most.

Hauppauge, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitlin Financial, Inc®, a Long Island-based financial planning firm serving families nationwide, has been recognized with the 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Firm AwardTM. Founder and Wealth Advisor Larry Sprung, CFP®, CEPA®, and Jorrell Bland, CFP®, were also individually named recipients of the 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor AwardTM.

The Voice of the Client Awards TM recognize financial advisors and wealth management firms that consistently receive highly rated client reviews. For Mitlin, the recognition reflects something the team has long believed: financial planning is about more than investments and numbers. It is about understanding the people behind them.

“At Mitlin, we lead with JOY because before we can talk about what your money should do, we need to understand what you want your life to look like,” said Larry Sprung, CFP®, CEPA®, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Mitlin Financial.“We spend a lot of time getting to know the families we serve. To have the voices of our clients reflected in this recognition means a great deal because those relationships are at the center of everything we do.”

Mitlin Financial's approach begins by helping families identify what matters most to them and then connecting their financial decisions to those priorities. That may mean preparing for retirement, building or transitioning a business, educating children, caring for aging parents, creating a legacy, traveling more or simply having greater confidence about what comes next.

The goal is not to postpone life until some future financial milestone is reached. Mitlin works with families to build a thoughtful path toward their ideal tomorrow while continuing to enJOY what matters today.

“Every family comes to us with a different story,” said Jorrell Bland, CFP®.“Our job is to listen first. Once we understand their goals, their concerns and what brings them JOY, we can build a plan around the life they actually want to live. The numbers are important, but the numbers need to serve a purpose. That purpose is personal to every family.”

Wealthtender's Voice of the Client Awards differ from many financial industry recognitions because qualification is centered on eligible client reviews rather than measures such as assets under management or firm revenue.

To qualify for a 2026 Highly Rated Award, advisors and firms must meet Wealthtender's eligibility requirements, including an average rating of at least 4.75 out of 5 among qualifying reviews and applicable minimum review requirements.

The recognition of Mitlin Financial alongside both Sprung and Bland reinforces the firm's emphasis on creating a consistent, relationship-driven client experience across the team.

Sprung was also a recipient of Wealthtender's 2025 Voice of the Client TM Highly Rated Advisor Award.

About the Wealthtender Voice of the Client AwardsTM

Wealthtender's Voice of the Client AwardsTM recognize U.S.-licensed financial advisors and wealth management firms that consistently receive highly rated eligible client reviews published on the Wealthtender platform.

Unlike many traditional industry awards that incorporate firm size, assets under management or revenue growth into their methodology, the Voice of the Client Awards focus on client feedback and the quality of the experience clients report receiving.

About Mitlin Financial, Inc®

Mitlin Financial, Inc® is a registered investment advisory firm that puts your joy at the center of your financial plan. Through a relationship-driven approach, the firm works side-by-side with clients to help them make thoughtful financial decisions to build a life centered on what brings them joy.

Disclosure: Wealthtender awarded Mitlin Financial with its 2026 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Firm Award on 04/10/26. Rating criteria based on eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender between 7/1/25 and 03/31/26. Although Mitlin Financial compensates Wealthtender for marketing services (including eligibility to be considered for this award), Wealthtender's award criteria is objective and not influenced by compensation. This award is not a guarantee of future performance or success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients.

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