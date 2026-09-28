Phemex Enhances Fiat Infrastructure With Phemex Card For Eligible Users, Featuring Unlimited Cashback Amount

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APIA, Samoa, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has introduced Phemex Car for eligible users, subject to applicable product and regional terms. Integrated as an enhancement to the platform's broader fiat infrastructure, the Mastercard-supported card enables eligible cardholders to connect digital asset balances with everyday spending at supported merchant locations.

This release is designed to improve the fiat spending experience for crypto holders. Rather than requiring users to manually move funds into isolated prepaid accounts, the card is designed to reduce the need to transfer funds to a separate card wallet before an eligible purchase by referencing the user's primary Spot balance. Supported by mobile integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay, eligible users can conveniently use digital assets at the point of sale, creating a more seamless connection between trading portfolios and daily expenses.

As part of this offering, Phemex Card offers an Unlimited Cashback Amount in USDT on eligible purchases, subject to the applicable Terms and Conditions. By avoiding fixed monthly earning caps, the program allows active users to optimize their spending efficiency, with cashback returned directly to their spot account to support ongoing activity. Featuring no issuance or monthly maintenance fees, the card provides a cost-effective pathway for everyday transactions.

“A comprehensive exchange experience includes offering practical options for connecting with real-world payments,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex.“Introducing the Phemex Card strengthens our fiat infrastructure and provides eligible users with greater flexibility in managing their capital. Offering an Unlimited Cashback Amount on eligible transactions alongside mobile wallet support reflects our focus on delivering reliable, user-first financial tools.”

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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