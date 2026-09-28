Microporous Materials Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Your Share Of A $1.3B Revenue Expansion To $7.2B By 2030. BASF, Honeywell UOP, Albemarle And Evonik Accelerating The MOF Andcarbon-Capture Race

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microporous Materials Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microporous Materials Market to Reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030

The global microporous materials market was valued at US$5.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for energy-efficient technologies, high-purity chemical processing, environmental remediation, advanced filtration, and low-emission industrial operations.

The comprehensive market report examines current trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, technology developments, and forecasts across major product categories, end-use sectors, and geographic markets. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, and geographic realignment affecting the microporous materials industry.

Microporous Materials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Microporous materials, including zeolites, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), activated carbon, clays, activated alumina, porous polymers, and silica-based compounds, are gaining strategic importance across energy, chemicals, environmental technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Their selective adsorption, molecular separation, catalytic performance, ion-exchange capabilities, and high internal surface areas support critical applications in gas purification, carbon capture, petrochemical processing, water treatment, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Advances in template-assisted synthesis, hydrothermal crystallization, sol-gel processing, surface functionalization, metal-ion exchange, and defect engineering are improving pore control, chemical selectivity, catalytic activity, and thermal stability. Computational modeling and data-driven material design are also accelerating the development of application-specific microporous materials.

Zeolites remain widely used in petrochemical catalysis, wastewater treatment, catalytic cracking, hydroisomerization, and reforming. MOFs are expanding into hydrogen storage, carbon dioxide capture, gas separation, and drug delivery due to their tunable chemistries and high surface areas. Covalent organic frameworks and porous organic cages are also gaining attention in membrane systems, molecular electronics, and advanced separation technologies.

Industry Applications and Commercial Opportunities

The energy sector is a major source of demand, with microporous materials supporting hydrogen storage, methane separation, carbon capture, and gas purification. In environmental applications, activated carbon, zeolites, and microporous silica are used to remove volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, and emerging contaminants from water and air.

Healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations use these materials in controlled-release drug delivery, chromatographic purification, and protein separation. Semiconductor and advanced manufacturing companies are evaluating microporous technologies for low-k dielectric materials, molecular imprinting, nanofiltration membranes, and precision processing.

Long-term market expansion is being reinforced by climate mitigation policies, clean fuel investment, water scarcity, industrial pollution controls, and circular chemistry initiatives. Government support for green hydrogen, carbon dioxide utilization, and zero-waste technologies is encouraging research funding and pilot-scale deployment. Collaboration among universities, specialty chemical producers, technology companies, and cleantech startups is further supporting commercialization.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the transition toward increasingly specialized and sustainability-focused microporous material platforms. Growth opportunities are expected to emerge from high-efficiency separation systems, carbon management, clean energy storage, advanced filtration, and precision chemical processing. Asia-Pacific industrialization and clean technology investment in Europe and North America are expected to strengthen production capacity and commercial adoption through 2030.

Global tariff policies and trade uncertainty remain important considerations for producers and buyers. The report evaluates tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, along with potential effects on raw material costs, sourcing strategies, supply chain resilience, regional manufacturing, and competitive positioning. Revised forecasts reflect economic uncertainty, structural changes in globalization, and evolving trade relationships.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



By type: Metal-organic frameworks, clays, activated alumina, zeolites, and other microporous materials.

By end use: Laboratories, medicine, energy and power, automotive, media, and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The metal-organic frameworks segment is projected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. The clays segment is forecast to expand at a 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. microporous materials market was valued at approximately US$1.6 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 billion by 2030, supported by industrial expansion, environmental investment, and demand for advanced materials.

Report Scope and Key Benefits



Independent analysis of annual microporous materials sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, presented in US$ million.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging applications, and technology trends.

Regional forecasts and segment-level growth opportunities.

Analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption, and sourcing realignment.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 34 companies operating in the global microporous materials market. Selected participants include 3M, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Honeywell International Inc. (UOP), Johnson Matthey, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Morgan Advanced Materials, NICHIAS Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Zeochem AG.

By combining market forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology analysis, regional assessments, and global trade insights, the report supports strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry decisions, supply chain management, and identification of new revenue opportunities in the global microporous materials market.

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