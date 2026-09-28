United Kingdom NOR Flash Market (2026-2031) - ADAS And EV Platform Adoption Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK NOR flash opportunities span EV/ADAS, 5G, smart meters, IoT and edge AI, with demand shifting to high-speed serial, octal/xSPI, higher-density and compact packages amid supply risks.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom NOR Flash - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom NOR Flash Market to Reach USD 134.82 Million by 2031 as Automotive and 5G Demand Accelerates

The United Kingdom NOR Flash market is projected to grow from USD 106.64 million in 2026 to USD 134.82 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for high-reliability code storage across automotive electronics, 5G infrastructure, industrial systems, smart-energy equipment and connected devices.

Automotive Electronics and EV Platforms Drive NOR Flash Demand

Growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems, electric vehicle platforms, digital instrument clusters and zonal controllers is creating significant opportunities for the United Kingdom NOR Flash market. These applications require reliable, instant-access memory capable of supporting safety-critical software under demanding operating conditions.

Automotive-qualified products, including Infineon's SEMPER line and Winbond's W35T octal family, provide read bandwidth of up to 400 MB/s and operate across temperatures ranging from -40C to +125C. Modern zone-based electric vehicle platforms can incorporate between 10 and 15 discrete NOR Flash sockets, more than three times the number typically found in legacy vehicle architectures.

Recent component shortages have also highlighted the vulnerability of automotive semiconductor supply chains. UK original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers are increasingly adopting dual-sourcing strategies and maintaining larger inventories to reduce production risks. These measures are expected to support sustained procurement activity throughout the forecast period.

5G Infrastructure Investment Supports High-Reliability Memory Growth

The continued rollout of 5G infrastructure is strengthening demand for NOR Flash across UK telecommunications equipment. Virgin Media O2's GBP 700 million investment programme with Ericsson and Nokia, alongside Vodafone and Three's commitment to 99% standalone 5G coverage, is establishing a multi-year pipeline for radio units, base stations and related network hardware.

Telecommunications equipment commonly incorporates 64 Mb to 256 Mb NOR Flash components for boot code, firmware patches and dependable operation in harsh outdoor environments. Although regulatory delays involving thousands of pending tower approvals may slow individual installations, they are also extending procurement visibility for semiconductor suppliers serving the UK communications market.

Limited Domestic Manufacturing Creates Supply-Chain Risk

The United Kingdom remains heavily dependent on imported advanced NOR Flash components. Approximately 25 domestic semiconductor fabrication facilities continue to operate primarily at process geometries above 180 nm, limiting the country's ability to manufacture advanced memory products locally.

Offshore production constraints pushed lead times for some automotive-grade components to as long as 24 weeks in 2026, encouraging manufacturers to hold up to four months of safety stock. A GBP 250 million semiconductor facility upgrade in Newport is focused primarily on silicon carbide power technologies rather than memory production, leaving the United Kingdom NOR Flash market structurally exposed to international supply disruptions.

Additional market growth factors include expanding smart-meter and Internet of Things deployments under the UK's net-zero programme, increasing use of octal and xSPI architectures in edge-AI modules, and rising demand for secure memory. Competitive pressure from lower-cost eMMC and high-density NAND solutions remains a restraint, particularly in applications where capacity is prioritised over rapid code execution.

Serial NOR Flash Maintains Market Leadership

Serial NOR Flash accounted for 71.8% of the UK market in 2025, supported by the ability of quad and octal interfaces to reduce printed circuit board area while preserving rapid first-byte access. Parallel NOR remains important in avionics, defence and other systems requiring deterministic sub-10-nanosecond performance, but its market share is expected to decline as serial bandwidth continues to improve.

Advances in wafer-level chip-scale packaging are further increasing the use of serial NOR in wearables, smart meters and compact IoT devices. Automotive manufacturers also benefit from simplified routing and smaller wiring harnesses, while industrial equipment producers favour serial products because lower component counts can streamline electromagnetic compatibility testing.

Octal and xSPI Interfaces Record Strong Growth

Quad SPI generated 43.2% of market revenue in 2025. However, octal and xSPI interfaces are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2031, driven by advanced driver-assistance domain controllers requiring read speeds above 200 MB/s.

Octal devices can reduce random-access latency by approximately 40% compared with quad alternatives and support simultaneous bank operations for seamless over-the-air software updates. Adoption remains linked to microcontroller upgrade cycles, although automotive suppliers are already validating xSPI memory stacks for vehicle programmes scheduled to launch in 2027. Single and dual SPI products will continue to generate volume in cost-sensitive consumer electronics and utility-meter applications, but their value-growth potential is expected to remain limited.

Higher-Density NOR Flash Gains Momentum

The 16 Mb-and-less category above 8 Mb represented 21.1% of spending in 2025, supported by embedded controllers used in industrial equipment and smart-energy meters. Growth is increasingly shifting toward the 128 Mb-and-less category above 64 Mb, which is forecast to expand by 7.3% as electric vehicle gateways require larger firmware capacity and more storage for artificial intelligence workloads.

Secure-boot components ranging from 512 Mb to 2 GB are also extending NOR Flash into applications previously served by NAND memory. At the upper end of the market, stacked 3D NOR technology is enabling single-chip capacities of up to 4 Gb for infotainment platforms and edge-AI systems. These developments are expected to reinforce the long-term growth outlook for the United Kingdom NOR Flash market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 5G Infrastructure Roll-out Accelerating Demand for High-Reliability Code Storage in Telecom Gear

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of ADAS and EV Platforms by UK OEMs Requiring Instant-Boot

4.2.3 Expansion of Smart Metering and IoT Deployments Under UK Net-Zero Mandate

4.2.4 Defense Modernisation Programmes (Tempest, Skynet 6) Increasing Secure NOR Flash Uptake

4.2.5 Semiconductor Design Tax Incentives (UK Semiconductor Strategy 2023) Boosting Local Prototyping

4.2.6 Shift Toward Octal/xSPI Architectures in Edge AI Modules Manufactured in the UK

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Domestic Wafer-Fab Capacity Leading to Supply-Chain Vulnerability

4.3.2 Rising Competitiveness of Low-Cost eMMC and High-Density NAND Solutions

4.3.3 High Photolithography Tooling Costs at 28 nm Nodes

4.3.4 Brexit-Induced Regulatory Complexity for Cross-Border Semiconductor Trade

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE, VOLUME)

5.1 By Type (Value, Volume)

5.1.1 Serial NOR Flash

5.1.2 Parallel NOR Flash

5.2 By Interface (Value)

5.2.1 SPI Single / Dual

5.2.2 Quad SPI

5.2.3 Octal and xSPI

5.3 By Density (Value)

5.3.1 2 Megabit and Less NOR

5.3.2 4 Megabit and Less (More than 2 Mb)

5.3.3 8 Megabit and Less (More than 4 Mb)

5.3.4 16 Megabit and Less (More than 8 Mb)

5.3.5 32 Megabit and Less (More than 16 Mb)

5.3.6 64 Megabit and Less (More than 32 Mb)

5.3.7 128 Megabit and Less (More than 64 Mb)

5.3.8 256 Megabit and Less (More than 128 Mb)

5.3.9 More than 256 Megabit

5.4 By Voltage (Value)

5.4.1 3 V Class

5.4.2 1.8 V Class

5.4.3 Wide-Voltage (1.65 V-3.6 V)

5.4.4 Sub-1.8 V Class (1.2 V, 2.5 V, 5 V)

5.5 By End-User Application (Value, Volume)

5.5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.5.2 Communication

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Industrial and Energy

5.5.5 Other Applications

5.6 By Process Technology Node (Value)

5.6.1 90 nm and Above

5.6.2 65 nm

5.6.3 55 nm

5.6.4 45 nm

5.6.5 28 nm and Below

5.7 By Packaging Type (Value)

5.7.1 WLCSP / CSP

5.7.2 QFN / SOIC

5.7.3 BGA / FBGA

5.7.4 Other Packaging Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.2 Micron Technology Inc.

6.4.3 Winbond Electronics Corp.

6.4.4 Macronix International Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

6.4.6 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

6.4.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.8 Renesas Electronics Corp.

6.4.9 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

6.4.10 Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Puya Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

6.4.12 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

6.4.13 Adesto Technologies Corp. (a Dialog/Renesas Company)

6.4.14 SMIC-Fabless UK Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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