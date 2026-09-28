Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Rising Costs And Grid Outages Drive 17.97% CAGR Toward USD 2.23 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$483.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2230 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Battery Type
6.1 Lithium-ion Batteries
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Lead-acid Batteries
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Capacity
7.1 Below 5 kWh
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 5-10 kWh
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 10-20 kWh
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.4 Above 20 kWh
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Ownership Model
8.1 Customer-owned Systems
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Third-party Owned/Leasing Models
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 Direct Sales
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Distributors/Dealers
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Online Retail
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Application
10.1 Backup Power Supply
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.2 Solar Energy Storage
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.3 Off-grid Systems
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Breakup by Region
11.1 Northern Mexico
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
11.1.3 Market Breakup by Battery Type
11.1.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
11.1.5 Market Breakup by Ownership Model
11.1.6 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
11.1.7 Market Breakup by Application
11.1.8 Key Players
11.1.9 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11.2 Central Mexico
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
11.2.3 Market Breakup by Battery Type
11.2.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
11.2.5 Market Breakup by Ownership Model
11.2.6 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
11.2.7 Market Breakup by Application
11.2.8 Key Players
11.2.9 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11.3 Southern Mexico
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
11.3.3 Market Breakup by Battery Type
11.3.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
11.3.5 Market Breakup by Ownership Model
11.3.6 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
11.3.7 Market Breakup by Application
11.3.8 Key Players
11.3.9 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
11.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
12 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Structure
12.3 Market Player Positioning
12.4 Top Winning Strategies
12.5 Competitive Dashboard
12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13 Profiles of Key Players
13.1 Business Overview
13.2 Products Offered
13.3 Business Strategies
13.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5 Major News and Events
14 Mexico Residential Battery Storage Market - Industry Analysis
14.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Drivers
14.1.3 Restraints
14.1.4 Opportunities
14.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.2.4 Degree of Competition
14.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
14.3 Value Chain Analysis
15 Appendix
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