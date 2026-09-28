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Mexico Supercapacitor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Product And End Use, 2026-2034 EV Growth And Renewable Energy Storage Propel 17.61% CAGR To USD 514 Million


2026-09-28 09:04:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable energy, EV adoption, grid stabilization and automation drive demand, while lower production costs and policy support accelerate supercapacitor deployment.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Supercapacitor Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Module Type, Material Type, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Supercapacitor Market Projected to Reach USD 514.0 Million by 2034

The Mexico supercapacitor market reached USD 114.5 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 514.0 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.61% during 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by rising renewable energy investment, electric vehicle adoption, public transportation electrification, industrial automation, and demand for efficient energy storage. Government sustainability policies, advances in supercapacitor technology, and lower production costs are also encouraging deployment across the automotive, energy, manufacturing, electronics, and healthcare sectors.

Renewable Energy Integration Supports Market Growth

Mexico's transition toward renewable energy is creating substantial opportunities for supercapacitor manufacturers and energy storage providers. In 2024, low-carbon sources accounted for 25% of national electricity generation, compared with a global average of 41%. Solar power represented 8% of Mexico's electricity mix and remained the country's leading clean energy source. Meanwhile, electricity demand increased by 56% over the previous two decades without a corresponding rise in clean energy generation, contributing to higher emissions.

Mexico's objective of reaching 33% renewable energy by 2030 is expected to accelerate investment in solar, wind, grid modernization, and energy management infrastructure. Supercapacitors support these systems through rapid charging, discharging, energy recovery, and grid stabilization capabilities. Utilities and industrial operators are adopting the technology to manage fluctuations associated with intermittent renewable power, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce dependence on conventional battery systems. Continued public and private investment in clean energy infrastructure is expected to strengthen the Mexico supercapacitor market outlook.

Automotive and Transportation Applications Accelerate Adoption

Mexico's automotive industry is another major source of supercapacitor demand. The country became the world's fourth-largest auto parts producer and was positioned to become the fifth-largest vehicle manufacturer by the end of 2025. Mexico produced more than 200,000 electric vehicles and secured 68 new electromobility investments during the year. Its supply chain includes more than 170 Tier 1 and Tier 2 electric vehicle component suppliers, while vehicle manufacturers from the United States and China continue to expand localized production.

Supercapacitors are increasingly integrated into electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, regenerative braking systems, start-stop systems, and backup power applications. Their durability, high power density, and long cycle life support improved vehicle efficiency and lower emissions. Electric buses, metro systems, and other urban transportation projects are also using supercapacitor technology for energy recovery and rapid charging. Foreign investment, tighter environmental standards, and expanding electrification programs are expected to sustain long-term adoption across Mexico's mobility ecosystem.

Mexico Supercapacitor Market Segmentation

The market report provides country-level and regional forecasts for 2026-2034, with analysis based on product type, module type, material type, end use industry, and region.

Product Type:

  • Electric Double-Layered Capacitors
  • Pseudocapacitors
  • Hybrid Capacitors

Module Type:

  • Less than 25V
  • 25-100V
  • More than 100V

Material Type:

  • Carbon and Metal Oxide
  • Conducting Polymer
  • Composite Materials

End Use Industry:

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Power and Energy
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Regional Analysis:

  • Northern Mexico
  • Central Mexico
  • Southern Mexico
  • Others

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico supercapacitor market report evaluates market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, competitive performance, and company evaluation. It also includes profiles of major market participants, enabling stakeholders to assess product portfolios, strategic priorities, operational capabilities, and growth opportunities.

Key Report Coverage

The research examines the historical and projected performance of the Mexico supercapacitor market, segmentation by product, voltage, material, industry, and region, and the principal stages of the industry value chain. It also assesses market drivers, operating challenges, competitive intensity, technology developments, and the roles of leading companies. The findings provide manufacturers, investors, suppliers, automotive businesses, utilities, and policymakers with actionable insight into emerging opportunities across Mexico's rapidly developing energy storage market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 118
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $114.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $514 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Supercapacitor Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Electric Double-Layered Capacitors
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Pseudocapacitors
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Hybrid Capacitors
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Breakup by Module Type
7.1 Less than 25V
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 25-100V
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 More than 100V
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Carbon and Metal Oxide
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Conducting Polymer
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Composite Materials
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Automotive and Transportation
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Consumer Electronics
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Power and Energy
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Breakup by Region
10.1 Northern Mexico
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Module Type
10.1.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
10.1.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1.7 Key Players
10.1.8 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.2 Central Mexico
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.2.4 Market Breakup by Module Type
10.2.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
10.2.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.2.7 Key Players
10.2.8 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.3 Southern Mexico
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.3.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.3.4 Market Breakup by Module Type
10.3.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
10.3.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.3.7 Key Players
10.3.8 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Structure
11.3 Market Player Positioning
11.4 Top Winning Strategies
11.5 Competitive Dashboard
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12 Mexico Supercapacitor Market - Industry Analysis
12.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Drivers
12.1.3 Restraints
12.1.4 Opportunities
12.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.2.4 Degree of Competition
12.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Value Chain Analysis
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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