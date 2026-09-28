Pretzelmaker Brings Nashville Hot Flavor To Fall Snacking With New Frank's Redhot® Pretzel Bites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pretzel Chain Launches Two New Spicy Creations Alongside the Return of Fan-Favorite Creamy Jalapeño Ranch

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the beloved pretzel chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is giving snack time a spicy upgrade. Now through Dec. 31, the brand is teaming up with Frank's RedHot® to introduce two new Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites, combining the unmistakable, trending flavor of Nashville Hot with Pretzelmaker's fresh-baked Pretzel Bites for the ultimate snack made for dipping, sharing, and enjoying all season long.

The new Frank's RedHot® Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites feature Pretzelmaker's signature Pretzel Bites tossed in Frank's RedHot® Nashville Hot seasoning for a spicy, zesty kick. For an extra satisfying bite, Frank's RedHot® Nashville Hot Mozzarella Stuffed Pretzel Bites feature warm Pretzel Bites stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection and tossed in the same fiery Nashville Hot seasoning.

Pretzelmaker is also welcoming the highly anticipated return of its Creamy Jalapeño Ranch, made with Hidden ValleyTM Ranch. The savory dipping sauce helps balance the intense heat of Nashville Hot while adding a flavorful jalapeño kick of its own, making it an ideal pairing for both new Pretzel Bites.

“Nashville Hot has quickly become a standout flavor among consumers looking for craveable heat, and we are excited to bring that spice to Pretzelmaker in a way that is uniquely ours,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker.“With our new Frank's RedHot® Nashville Hot creations, we are putting a snackable spin on this popular flavor while bringing back our Creamy Jalapeño Ranch to give our guests even more ways to customize every bite.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker's fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker's entire philosophy – from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where bites of joy gets made. Pretzelmaker continues to innovate across the globe with breakfast, late-night, and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit .

About Frank's RedHot ®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophie Smith, FAT Brands

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