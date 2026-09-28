DQ Canada Launches New Mystery Blizzard® Buddies And Spellbound Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collectible plushie keychains, a rare Golden Plushie hunt and spellbinding menu creations arrive at DQ Canada locations September 28 for a limited time

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DQ® Canada is giving fans two new ways to embrace the unexpected this fall with the launch of Mystery Blizzard® Buddies, a collection of surprise plushie keychains inspired by iconic Blizzard® Treats, and the Spellbound Series, a limited-time lineup of magical menu creations.

Available beginning September 28, Mystery Blizzard® Buddies are plushie keychains inspired by iconic Blizzard® Treats. Each Buddy comes in sealed mystery packaging, so fans won't know which character they've received until they open it.

Five characters are available to discover, with each Blizzard Buddy offered for $6 CAD as an add-on to any purchase, while supplies last.

Adding to the mystery, rare Golden Plushies will be hidden in select packages across Canada. Fans who discover one will have the chance to win FREE DQ for a year, subject to the official contest rules.









Also arriving September 28, the new Spellbound Series is serving up a little magic of its own, including:



Bubble Brew DQ® Sparkler: A blood orange lemonade-inspired sparkling beverage topped with cold foam that creates a playful bubbling effect when stirred. Enchanted OREO® BLIZZARD® Treat: OREO® cookie pieces and ube blended with DQ soft serve to Blizzard® perfection and finished with an enchanted shimmer swirl.









The Spellbound Series will be available through November 1. During this time, DQ® Rewards members can also visit the Spellbound Secret Lair in the DQ® App to play a daily memory game for chances to win DQ® gift cards, bonus DQ Points and other rewards.

Facebook - @DQCanada

Instagram - @DQCanada

TikTok - @DQCanada

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. For more information, visit DQ.ca.

Media Contact:

Halli Gallo, Consultant

...

(647) 654 1550

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



