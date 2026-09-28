As Igaming Operators Add Social Features, GGWP Helps Them Grow And Keep Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Already live with iGaming customers, GGWP combines multimodal detection, behavioral context, policy-based actions, and auditable workflows across chat, voice, images, video, usernames, and player reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GGWP, the AI-powered trust and safety platform for live player communities built in gaming, today announced expanded availability of its community safety platform for iGaming operators following live deployments with multiple customers in the sector, including Sportsbet and Tipico.

U.S. iGaming revenue reached $10.73 billion in 2025, up 27.6% year-over-year, according to the American Gaming Association. As the sector grows, operators are increasingly investing in experiences that extend beyond the wager itself. Flutter has pointed to tombola as one example: its chat, free-to-play events, and event-driven play have boosted retention and market share, with tombola Managing Director Marion Ryan seeing potential for similar social mechanics to extend into other verticals such as sports betting.

That shift is also visible in live-hosted gaming, where interaction is part of the product itself.

“Live-hosted gaming is social by design. The interaction between hosts and players, and among players themselves, is a core part of the experience,” said Stuart Lewis-Smith, founder and CEO of Live Play Mobile.“As we bring those experiences to more operators, safety has to scale with the social layer. GGWP gives us a way to preserve that interaction while identifying and acting on risk in context.”

As iGaming products add chat, live-dealer interaction, creator and influencer communities, comments, and group features, they inherit a set of operational risks that gaming has already had to confront for years. Toxicity, harassment, and coordinated bad behavior are well-documented problems in online gaming communities, and iGaming operators are now taking on that same moderation challenge. Many of the harder cases are contextual: patterns across messages, channels, and time that cannot be addressed reliably through keyword filtering alone.

"Games have spent years learning that moderation isn't just about identifying bad content. It's about understanding behavior and connecting that understanding to the right action," said George Ng, co-founder and CEO of GGWP. "We built GGWP to do that at gaming scale, and we're already applying that operating experience in iGaming. As the sector becomes more social, the same capabilities matter even more in an environment with real-money and regulatory stakes."

GGWP addresses the problem through a combination of:



Multimodal coverage: Detection across chat, voice, images, video, usernames, player reports, and other supported community surfaces.

Behavioral context: Evaluation of patterns and user history rather than treating every message as an isolated event.

Configurable actions: Notifications, warnings, restrictions, escalations, and review paths tied to each operator's policies.

Auditable decisions: A record connecting the content, context, applicable policy, and resulting action.

Integration flexibility: The ability to work with an operator's existing communications infrastructure and apply a consistent safety layer across providers and channels. Game-scale operating experience: Systems built for traffic spikes, rapidly changing language, multilingual communities, and high-volume enforcement.

GGWP also detects attempts to move players off-platform, including exchanged handles, obfuscated contact information, and invitations to private channels where operators lose visibility into scams, coordinated abuse, and recruitment to unlicensed products.

GGWP brings that operating experience from gaming, where it works with leading publishers including Electronic Arts, Scopely, and Wizards of the Coast. Across its deployments, GGWP processes billions of interactions per month, giving the company experience with the scale, rapidly changing language, policy variation, and edge cases that emerge in live communities.

Ng was named CEO of GGWP earlier this month, with co-founder Dennis Fong moving into the Chairman role. The transition coincides with a period of strong company momentum, highlighted by a recent $15 million Series A financing round.

Operators can schedule a meeting with GGWP at SBC Summit Lisbon or G2E Las Vegas at .

About GGWP

GGWP is a content moderation and community health platform that helps companies understand and manage user behavior over time. Built in live-service gaming, one of the most complex real-time environments, GGWP enables organizations to identify risk earlier, protect users, and create stronger, more sustainable communities. Its technology supports moderation, automation, and compliance workflows across text, voice, images, videos, usernames, user reports, and Discord. GGWP is backed by founders from PayPal, YouTube, Twitch, and Discord, as well as institutional and strategic investors including Headline Asia, Smilegate, Korea Investment Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, BITKRAFT Ventures, Riot Games, and others. Learn more at .

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