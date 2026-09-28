Base44 Launches Base Code, Helping Teams Collaborate and Ship Faster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Base Code expands Base44 into a new market, connecting any GitHub repository to a shared cloud workspace where developers and teams can build, test and collaborate in chat, preview live, and ship as pull requests, bringing Base44 to every existing codebase

NEW YORK - Base44, the AI-powered platform that enables anyone to create production-ready applications using natural language, today announced the launch of Base Code, a new standalone product that brings existing codebases into a shared cloud development. Builders connect a GitHub repository and Base Code's agent learns the codebase and configures a cloud environment for it, taking on even the most complex repositories and setting up databases, infrastructure and sample data until a live preview is ready. From there, every developer and non-developer on the team can make changes through chat, preview them live, and ship them as pull requests, keeping the existing review and release process intact.

Teams often rely on developers for even the smallest changes, creating bottlenecks across the organization. While developers are pulled away from larger priorities, non-engineering teams wait for changes to move through the engineering backlog. Base Code gives the broader team a shared cloud environment for making changes, while keeping developers in control of review and release.

Key capabilities including:



Build from anywhere as a team, no local setup: Projects run in the cloud and are accessible from a browser or mobile with no installation required and no environment to configure. Teammates can make changes to the codebase via AI chat, even without running code locally.

Building in plain language, with a live preview: Any teammate describes the change in chat and sees it rendered immediately in the live preview, with a choice of multiple AI models powering the conversation.

Collaboration across the team: Once it is set up every team member can work in the same shared workspace. PMs, designers, QA, operations, and marketing can contribute changes side-by-side with engineers, seeing the same live preview and building on each other's work in real time. Enterprise-ready governance: Workspace owners and admins can restrict imports to approved GitHub organizations, and secrets are stored encrypted, shared across branches, and never committed to the repository.

“Until now, AI coding tools have largely served engineers, while the rest of the product team has remained dependent on them for even the smallest changes,” said Yoav Orlev, CPO of Base44.“ Base Code opens a new path for PMs, designers, QA, and operations teams to contribute directly to existing codebases, while keeping engineers in control of the review process. It also expands Base44 into a new market by bringing our platform to companies with established production codebases.”

Base Code joins the Base44 app builder, Superagents, and Base44 Backend in the Base44 product line. While the app builder serves individuals and teams building from scratch, Base Code is built for companies with an established codebase, making Base44 one of the only AI platforms to operate on real production software rather than greenfield projects alone.

Base Code is now available to all builders. Find out more information about Base Code here.

About Base44

Base44 is an AI-app builder that enables anyone to build fully functioning apps in minutes using natural language. From productivity tools and internal workflows to customer portals and enterprise-grade products, Base44 turns ideas into ready-to-use applications with no integrations required. Founded in 2024 by Maor Shlomo, Base44 is driven by a simple mission: remove complexity and unlock creativity at scale. Base44 was acquired by Wix.com Ltd, a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, in June 2025.

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Base44 Launches Base Code, Helping Teams Collaborate and Ship Faster