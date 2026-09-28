Bath & Body Works Introduces Essentials, A New Body Care Franchise Made For Sensitive Skin



Bath & Body Works is launching Essentials, a new body care franchise made for sensitive skin, available in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 28 and more international markets next year.

Every product is hypoallergenic, made for sensitive skin and dermatologist approved.*

Essentials includes two new formulas, Skin Replenishing Body Wash and Ultra Hydrating Body Lotion, along with Eau de Parfum. Essentials features three soft and cozy fragrances - Vanilla Silk, Cashmere Amber and Suede Blossoms - designed to deliver a comforting self-care routine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works is launching Essentials, a new body care franchise that pairs hypoallergenic formulas made for sensitive skin with soft, close-to-skin fragrance. The collection introduces two new formulas, Skin Replenishing Body Wash and Ultra Hydrating Body Lotion, along with Eau de Parfum developed to a hypoallergenic standard.

Essentials launches in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 28, with select products also available on Amazon. The new line includes three new scents developed to a hypoallergenic standard: Vanilla Silk, with notes of vanilla, praline and sandalwood; Cashmere Amber, with notes of amber, mandarin and musk; and Suede Blossoms, with notes of jasmine, bergamot and tonka. Each fragrance is available across all three forms, allowing consumers to wash, moisturize and finish with Eau de Parfum.

Every Essentials product is dermatologist-approved, * made for sensitive skin and hypoallergenic. The pH-balanced Skin Replenishing Body Wash is made with glycerin and formulated to condition and nourish with every wash. The Ultra Hydrating Body Lotion is made with hyaluronic acid, shea butter and cocoa butter and provides 48 hours of continuous moisture and dry-skin relief. The Eau de Parfum offers a soft fragrance experience designed to stay close to the skin.

“Essentials was created to provide gentle care for consumers with sensitive skin,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works.“From the pH balanced Skin Replenishing Body Wash, made with glycerin, to the Ultra Hydrating Body Lotion, which delivers 48 hours of continuous moisture, every product was purposefully designed with sensitive skin in mind. Essentials is another example of our Consumer First Formula in action, delivering the gentle care consumers want from their daily routines, from the formulas themselves to packaging designed to feel calm, modern and elevated.”

Inspired by the calming feel of a spa, the Essentials packaging was designed to elevate everyday body care. The design takes cues from natural stone and marble, with subtle color variation to create a look and feel that is clean, soothing and elevated.

Bath & Body Works is partnering with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry to help consumers better understand the ingredients in Essentials and considerations for building a body care routine for sensitive skin.

“People with sensitive skin often look for products that support hydration while fitting easily into a daily routine,” said Dr. Michelle Henry, board-certified dermatologist.“The new franchise from Bath & Body Works includes familiar body care ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and cocoa butter, with formulas developed and tested for sensitive skin.”

For more information and to shop the Essentials collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com. Select products will also be available on Amazon.

ESSENTIALS PRODUCT DETAILS

Essentials features three soft, close-to-skin fragrances developed to a hypoallergenic standard: Vanilla Silk, with notes of vanilla, praline and sandalwood; Cashmere Amber, with notes of amber, mandarin and musk; and Suede Blossoms, with notes of jasmine, bergamot and tonka. Each fragrance is available in Skin Replenishing Body Wash ($18.95), Ultra Hydrating Body Lotion ($18.95) and Eau de Parfum ($39.95). The three formats are designed to be used as a routine: wash, moisturize and finish with Eau de Parfum.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand's beloved scents are expertly crafted for performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works body care products are available in multiple forms, including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's 3-wick candles are made with high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works in more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 550-plus international locations and select Ulta Beauty stores. Online, consumers can visit bathandbodyworks.com, Amazon and Ulta.com.

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*Based on review of independent testing by board-certified dermatologist

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at