Applied Celebrates 2026 Spark Award Winners At Applied Net 2026
Chicago, IL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the 2026 Spark Award recipients, honoring carriers and MGAs that advanced digital connectivity and delivered measurable business value to their agency partners across the policy lifecycle. This year's winners will be celebrated at Applied Net 2026, Applied's annual conference for the independent agent channel.
The Spark Award recognizes the technology advancements insurance carriers and MGAs are making to strengthen business operations, improve the customer experience, and set new standards for the industry. Eighteen carriers and MGAs earned Gold or Silver Spark Awards this year.
Gold Winners:
- Chubb Elephant Insurance Services, LLC Farmers Insurance Grange Insurance The Hartford Lemonade Liberty Mutual Insurance Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Ryan Specialty, LLC Travelers Zurich North America
Silver Winners:
- Acuity Insurance Dryden Mutual Insurance Co. Encova Insurance GEICO Integrated Specialty Coverages NEXT Insurance Orion180 Insurance
More information on the 2026 Spark Award program, including the complete winners list, is available here.
"Carriers and MGAs that invest in connectivity see it pay off at each stage of their operations spanning the entire policy lifecycle - faster submissions, sharper underwriting, and stronger distribution partnerships that compound value over time," said Michael Streit, president, Applied Carrier. "This year's Spark Award winners are leading the way, and we're proud to celebrate them at Applied Net 2026."
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About Applied Systems
Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...
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