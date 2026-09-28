Applied Celebrates 2026 Spark Award Winners At Applied Net 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applied recognizes carriers and MGAs for strengthening industry connectivity and delivering value to the independent agent distribution channel

Chicago, IL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the 2026 Spark Award recipients, honoring carriers and MGAs that advanced digital connectivity and delivered measurable business value to their agency partners across the policy lifecycle. This year's winners will be celebrated at Applied Net 2026, Applied's annual conference for the independent agent channel.

The Spark Award recognizes the technology advancements insurance carriers and MGAs are making to strengthen business operations, improve the customer experience, and set new standards for the industry. Eighteen carriers and MGAs earned Gold or Silver Spark Awards this year.

Gold Winners:



Chubb

Elephant Insurance Services, LLC

Farmers Insurance

Grange Insurance

The Hartford

Lemonade

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Ryan Specialty, LLC

Travelers Zurich North America

Silver Winners:



Acuity Insurance

Dryden Mutual Insurance Co.

Encova Insurance

GEICO

Integrated Specialty Coverages

NEXT Insurance Orion180 Insurance

More information on the 2026 Spark Award program, including the complete winners list, is available here.

"Carriers and MGAs that invest in connectivity see it pay off at each stage of their operations spanning the entire policy lifecycle - faster submissions, sharper underwriting, and stronger distribution partnerships that compound value over time," said Michael Streit, president, Applied Carrier. "This year's Spark Award winners are leading the way, and we're proud to celebrate them at Applied Net 2026."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...