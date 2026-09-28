Lionel Brands Group Names Jennifer Bizeur Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bizeur, an accomplished consumer marketer with nearly two decades of toy industry experience, joins Lionel Brands Group to accelerate brand, digital, and retail engagement

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionel Brands Group, a leading manufacturer of fan-first brands and modern collectibles, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Bizeur as the company's Chief Marketing Officer, bringing nearly 20 years of experience across brand strategy, eCommerce, D2C, digital marketing, retail, and integrated marketing to the company's leadership team.

In her new role, Bizeur will lead marketing strategy across the Lionel Brands Group portfolio, focused on deepening connections with consumers, fans, and collectors and expanding how its brands reach and engage audiences across digital, retail, experiential, and other consumer touchpoints. Her remit spans the company's storied portfolio, including Lionel model trains and Lionel Racing diecast collectibles; AMT, Polar Lights, Hawk, MPC, and Lindberg model kits; Auto World collectible vehicles; and Big Country Toys farm and western playsets. Bizeur will also help maximize opportunities across the company's licensed partnerships, including NASCAR and Star WarsTM, tapping into established fandoms while creating new ways for audiences to discover and connect with the brands.

“Jennifer brings a rare combination of consumer marketing expertise, digital fluency, and experience across toys, entertainment, and collectibles,” said Richard Barry, CEO of Lionel Brands Group.“She understands what makes brands meaningful to the people who love them, and knows how to turn those connections into engagement, growth, and lasting loyalty. Her deep-rooted knowledge and vision will be instrumental as we build the next chapter of the Lionel Brands Group legacy.”

“There is incredible momentum across Lionel Brands Group, and the passionate communities behind our brands,” said Bizeur.“I've spent my career working with brands that inspire people to play, collect, and connect, and I'm excited to build on the strength and heritage across the Lionel Brands Group portfolio. We have significant opportunity ahead to reach new audiences, deepen engagement with existing fans, and create meaningful experiences for the families, fans, and fans-to-be at the heart of our business.”

Throughout her career, Bizeur has led marketing and commerce initiatives across well-known brands, with expertise spanning brand strategy, go-to-market planning, product launches, digital transformation, and eCommerce growth. Bizeur joins Lionel Brands Group as the next step in an accomplished career, including previous roles as Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Super7, and more than a decade at Hasbro, where she held leadership positions across marketing, global and D2C retail, and merchandising.

About Lionel Brands Group

Lionel Brands Group is a home for iconic, fan-first brands focused on modern collectibles, including its legacy model trains, die-cast vehicles, model kits, slot cars, and other hobby products. Serving passionate communities of fans, hobbyists, and collectors across categories where authenticity and craftsmanship matter, the company owns several well-known brands, including Lionel, Lionel Racing, AMT, Polar Lights, Hawk, MPC, Lindberg, Auto World, and Big Country Toys. The company produces products through dozens of licensing agreements with iconic brands, such as NASCAR, Disney, Warner Bros., The Polar Express, Johnny Lightning, Racing Champions, General Motors, Ford, Star Trek, and Star Wars. For more information about Lionel Brands Group or to purchase products directly through the company's dedicated e-commerce platform visit .

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