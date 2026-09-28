C1.Ai Launches C1 Apphub, A Self-Hosted Platform For The Apps Your Teams Build

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) C1 AppHub is a system that deploys, authenticates, and sets permissions for the applications your teams build. It ships today as a public repository, with a skills file that enables an AI coding agent to build and launch a governed application with a single prompt. First of four launches in C1 Launch Week.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI has turned everyone into a builder. Teams are spinning up their own apps in days, not months, and organizations need a way to securely govern and manage them. Today C1 launched C1 AppHub, which makes the fastest path to building an app the governed path.

AI coding tools make it possible to build an internal app in a morning. Sharing it with the rest of the team is where things get harder. Builders still have to figure out hosting, sign-in, permissions, and credentials, so many apps stay local or rely on workarounds like hand written user lists and shared API keys. C1 AppHub gives teams a straightforward way to deploy those apps and make them available to the people who need them.

This gives teams a proven place to deploy and operate internal apps, packaging the best practices C1.ai uses internally into a self-hosted platform they can run in their own cloud. Not only are apps now easy to build, but they're also easy to share and manage.

C1 AppHub also connects to C1.ai for the hard parts of governance. The repository includes a skills file that gives an AI coding agent the instructions for building an application that signs in through C1.ai, asks C1.ai for permissions decisions, draws its credentials from C1.ai rather than holding them, and routes its model calls through C1.ai. Paired with the C1 AppHub MCP server, the same prompt that builds the application also publishes it, so it goes from a blank repository to a running app without a separate deployment step.

What a team gets on day one:



Your data stays yours. Run C1 AppHub inside your own cloud account, on the infrastructure you already use. The workload, the network, and the data stay where they already are.

Make the fundamentals easy to adopt. C1 AppHub gives teams a standard pattern for adding sign-in, permissions, credentials, and other core primitives to the applications they build, so what they build can be used across the company.

Builders ship instead of waiting. Give them a place to build so they can ship the internal apps they need instead of routing every small tool through procurement or letting it appear unmanaged.

Security sees every app the day it ships. Each application built on C1 AppHub appears in C1.ai 's identity graph with an owner, sign-in configuration, and permissions, so access reviews and offboarding cover it like any other app from the first day.

C1 AppHub makes the governed version the easy one to build, so teams can ship applications quickly while the company keeps them visible, accountable, and secure.

“The agentic enterprise is going to use SaaS, but also build 1000's of apps that are bespoke to their organization,” said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1.ai.“AI has turned everyone into a builder. AppHub is the place to run those workloads with built in governance and security."

C1.ai 's platform does three jobs. It governs the workforce: who exists, what they can reach, and the reviews and evidence that prove it. It runs the agents those people put to work: the models they call, the tools they reach, the credentials they hold. And it is where the work happens: the multi-step jobs C1 Agents carry out, and the applications your own people build on C1 AppHub. Together, these capabilities let teams build quickly without giving up governance.

Through October 2, C1 Launch Week takes a deep dive into the capabilities that power C1 AppHub. See it at c1.ai.

C1.ai is the identity platform for the AI era. Our platform connects humans and agents to enterprise systems with scoped access, enforced policies, human approval, and a record of every action. With C1.ai, the fastest path to AI adoption at scale is the governed path, giving organizations visibility and control without sacrificing security or slowing innovation. Companies such as Ramp, Zscaler, Qualtrics, and DoorDash trust C1.ai to govern identity, secure agents, and empower their teams to put AI to work.

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