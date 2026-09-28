Cint Brings Self-Service Outcomes To Lucid Measurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Study Creator capabilities enable advertising partners to launch combined brand and sales lift studies in minutes, with expanded cross-platform measurement, benchmarks and customizable attribution windows

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint, the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, today announced the launch of self-service outcomes measurement within Lucid Measurement Study Creator, giving advertising partners a faster way to build and launch studies that connect upper-funnel brand lift with lower-funnel sales impact.

Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company, is the first platform to enable access to the new offering, allowing clients running Magnite ClearLine or streaming campaigns to combine Cint's sales lift measurement with Lucid's brand lift measurement within a single study.

The launch builds on Cint's introduction of in-flight outcomes measurement earlier this year and expands access to the capability through Study Creator. Media owners, ad tech platforms and agencies can now launch combined brand and sales lift studies in minutes and on their own timelines, reducing the operational friction traditionally associated with bringing multiple forms of campaign measurement together.

Advertisers have historically measured brand lift and sales lift through separate providers, datasets and reporting workflows, making it difficult to understand how changes in consumer perception translate into business results. Cint's outcomes measurement brings those signals into a single view, helping advertising partners identify how different audiences and media tactics influence both attitudes and purchasing behavior.

“Brand advertising has always played an important role in driving business growth, but marketers are under increasing pressure to show how changes in consumer perception ultimately connect to the bottom line,” said Laura Manning, SVP of Measurement at Cint.“By bringing outcomes measurement into Study Creator, we're making that connection easier to access and faster to act on. Our partners can launch studies in minutes, see brand and sales lift together while campaigns are still running, and turn those insights into a clearer story about the impact of their media investments.”

Alongside self-service access, Cint is introducing several new enhancements to its outcomes measurement offering. Linear TV is now available in beta testing as a measurable channel for outcomes studies, expanding the product's cross-platform measurement capabilities. New overall and industry-specific sales lift benchmarks allow users to contextualize sales lift, conversion rate lift, average order value lift, and purchase frequency lift, with benchmarks initially available across Retail, Telecom and Technology, and QSR. Customers can also customize the post-campaign purchase attribution window used in their studies, extending or shortening the period in which purchases are attributed to campaign exposure based on relevant buying cycles.

The expanded capabilities give media owners and ad tech platforms another way to demonstrate the business impact of brand campaigns, while helping agencies show clients how cross-platform investments influence both consumer attitudes and downstream behavior. By bringing these insights together within Lucid Measurement, advertising partners can more clearly demonstrate the connection between awareness and action without having to reconcile separate measurement reports.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world's largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Media Contact:

Kite Hill for Cint

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