New Mid-America® Gable Vents From Westlake Royal Building Productstm Combine Architectural Style With Easy Installation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM (“Westlake Royal”), a brand of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK), is introducing four new gable vents to its Mid-Americaline of exterior siding accessories. The new gable vents offer several advantages over alternative gable vents, including a high vent-free area and a surface-mount application that allows the vent to sit flat on the wall, eliminating the siding pocket for flat surfaces.

These gable vents feature a full-size architectural trim design and large siding pocket to simplify installation. The face and back plate can be easily disassembled as needed, while the locking mechanism engages only after the product is fully installed.

“Our new gable vents offer the attic ventilation pros expect from a gable vent, while also providing simpler installation to keep crews moving,” said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing at Westlake Royal Building Products.“Plus, with several shapes and Mid-America's extensive color selection, it's easy to add architectural detail for a stylish look.”

Other features of these gable vents include a sturdy, molded-in screen design for protection against bugs and an integrated baffle system that diverts driving rain from the attic space. They are designed for durability and low maintenance for easy handling during installation.

Mid-America's new gable vents work with all types of siding, including engineered wood, fiber cement, vinyl, stucco, wood, shake, metal and brick. Available in four shapes - 14”x14” square, 14”x20” rectangle, 20”x26” rectangle, and 22” octagon - they also come in 20 SolidThruTM standard colors and 250 custom colors to match your siding.

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About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and“Like” us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kelly Gorski Planit

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609-385-6701

Kriss Swint

Westlake Royal Building Products

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