Verona Launches First Stablecoin For AI Agents With $100 Million In Institutional Launch Commitments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) verUSD launches the first Stablecoin for AI Agents debuts in Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week with ecosystem partners across Ethereum, Solana, and beyond.

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona today launched verUSD (Verona USD), a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, with more than $100 million in commitments from Animoca Ventures, Figment Capital, Sfermion, Pentos, Ero, Arkstream and other partners across the Verona ecosystem.

verUSD launches natively across multiple blockchains from day one, including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, and Solana, with additional chain integrations planned in the weeks following launch.

Most stablecoins launch and then search for adoption. verUSD is launching the other way around. Verona has settled payments in USDC for four years across the projects building on its infrastructure. Swapping to verUSD is quick and simple for those teams, and it goes live with real usage on day one.

More than $60 million in signed, committed revenue is already set to flow through verUSD as payments. That is not a projection. It is contracted volume, and it positions Verona to become one of the largest stablecoin issuers without ever having set out to be one.

The rest are capital commitments from the partners across the ecosystem, including Animoca Ventures, Figment, Sfermion, Pentos, Arkstream, and others.

"Our products are built to be invisible," said Anthony Anzalone, CEO of Burnt Labs. "We are not asking anyone to hold verUSD. We are powering the payment layer of the internet quietly, and if you use the internet, you will end up using it anyway.

"verUSD is a fully reserved dollar stablecoin native to Verona, used to pay for verified data and settle agent transactions,” said James Ho, Head of Animoca Ventures.“It launches into a network that already has real verification volume and paying customers, so it's tied to usage rather than speculation."

verUSD is issued via Brale and is backed 1:1 by USD reserves held with regulated U.S. financial institutions, with redemption available through Verona.

About Verona

Verona (formerly known as XION) is a decentralized network of verified information built to power AI agents and restore trust to the internet. Verona gives AI agents the information they need to act on sensitive, real world data, cryptographically verifying data at the source and maintaining complete privacy. Verona's technology powers experiences across 115+ global brands including Uber, Amazon, Nike, and BMW, with over 70 million verified interactions across 5+ million users. Verona's investors include Animoca Brands, Multicoin Capital, and HashKey Capital, with $36M raised to date.

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