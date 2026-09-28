Applied Net 2026 Kicks Off In Washington D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applied and Applied Client Network bring together more than 4,000 attendees from agencies, brokers, carriers, MGAs, and technology companies at four-day conference.

Chicago, IL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today kicked off Applied Net® 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C. From September 28 to October 1, attendees will choose from over 250 education sessions, plus industry roundtables, networking opportunities, and get a firsthand look at new products and enhancements across Applied's portfolio, built to reimagine how insurance flows at every stage of the insurance lifecycle.

"There's nothing else in this industry like walking the floor at Applied Net, it's the one place where agencies, carriers, and technology partners show up together at this scale, and where our members don't just attend, they help shape what we build next,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. "We are particularly excited to celebrate ACN's 40th anniversary and to have this year's conference serve as the catalyst for another four decades of learning, collaboration, and member-driven innovation."

Applied Net 2026 promises inspiring keynote presentations, informative educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will center on AI-powered workflows and agentic automation as the vision guiding Applied into its next chapter.

Taylor Rhodes, exiting chief executive officer of Applied, will discuss the current state of the industry and what most excites him about the future of Applied as he transitions Graham Blackwell into the role of CEO.

Graham Blackwell, chief executive officer of Applied, will share his vision for Applied as the current of insurance, powering every phase of the policy lifecycle through connective intelligence that empowers agencies and carriers to work smarter at every step.

George W. Bush, 43rd president of the United States, will reflect on leadership, responsibility, and the challenges facing the nation in the 21st century.

Brian Langerman, chief executive officer of Applied Client Network, will share how ACN helps members get more from their Applied investment while connecting with a community of peers for learning and networking.

Lance Williams, chief product officer at Applied, will discuss how Applied's new AI agents handle the routine work across daily operations so teams can focus on what matters most.

Danielle Cunningham, vice president of solution consulting at Applied, will showcase innovations building the future of insurance operations, from AI-powered workflows to new levels of carrier connectivity.

"Applied Net is the greatest moment every year to bring our industry together, challenge what's possible, introduce new ways to create business value, and build a community that keeps pushing this industry forward," said Graham Blackwell, chief executive officer, Applied. "Our ambition is to be the current of insurance, powering every phase of the policy lifecycle and creating compounding value at every connection across the industry."



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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...