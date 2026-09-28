M2i Global To Participate In U.S.-Poland Critical Minerals Business Round Table In Warsaw, Poland

Reno, NV, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce the Company will participate in the U.S.-Poland Critical Minerals Round Table in Warsaw, Poland on September 28th, 2026.

As part of the business round table, M2i Global Chief Executive Officer Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende and Regenerate Technology Chief Executive Officer David Batstone will participate in discussions alongside U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Thomas A. Rose, and Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment, Krzysztof Galos, who also serves as the Chief National Geologist of Poland.

“This roundtable brings together an important cross-section of diplomatic, industrial, technical, and geological expertise at a critical moment for mineral security,” said Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i Global.“The opportunity to participate in these discussions underscores how critical minerals have become a shared priority across government and industry. We look forward to a substantive discussion on how M2i Global can support the partnerships, technologies, and infrastructure needed to strengthen supply chains between the United States, Poland, and our allies.”

M2i's participation reflects the Company's continued commitment to working alongside industry, government, and international partners to develop solutions that strengthen domestic and allied critical mineral capabilities. The Company continues to advance the development of its integrated critical mineral platform encompassing mineral recovery, processing, end-to-end tracking and tracing technologies, and its Critical Mineral Repository, designed to improve supply chain transparency and resilience.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc. is a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. M2i Global undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - ...al

Investor Contacts:

...al