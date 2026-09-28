ROTH To Host Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference On October 1 In New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) is pleased to announce that it will host its Inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on Oct. 1, 2026, at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The invitation-only conference will connect institutional investors with public and private companies across the emerging nuclear ecosystem, from uranium mining and the fuel cycle to next-generation reactors, used-fuel management and fusion.

The program will feature a keynote address, one-on-one and small-group meetings, and a working-lunch panel and fireside chat moderated by Craig Irwin, ROTH's Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst – Sustainability.

“Small modular nuclear reactors could turn complex nuclear power plants into factory-built products that can be produced at scale,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH.

“Combine that modularity with relentless kaizen-driven cost reductions, and the industry has a credible path toward grid cost parity and greater safety. Our inaugural conference brings together the companies advancing that vision and the investors who can help bring it to market.”

The conference is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval. Prospective attendees may submit a registration request through the conference page, contact their ROTH representative or email....

Conference Agenda - Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026

8 – 9 a.m. - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:40 – 8:55 a.m. - Keynote Speech & Opening Remarks from Jay Yu, Founder, Executive Chairman, and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

9 a.m. – noon - One-on-One / Small-Group Meetings

12 – 1:30 p.m. - Working Lunch, Panel and Fireside Chat moderated by Craig Irwin, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability

1:30 – 4 p.m. - One-on-One and Small-Group Meetings

4 – 5 p.m. - Cocktail Reception

All times are Eastern Time. The agenda and participating-company list are subject to change. As of Sep 27, 2026.

Venue

1 Hotel Central Park | 1414 Avenue of the Americas | New York, NY 10019

The following 13 companies appear on the published company list as of Sept. 27, 2026: