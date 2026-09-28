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ROTH To Host Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference On October 1 In New York City


2026-09-28 09:04:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Conference to Feature Nuclear Technology Companies, Institutional Investors, Lunch Panel and One-on-One Meetings

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) is pleased to announce that it will host its Inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on Oct. 1, 2026, at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The invitation-only conference will connect institutional investors with public and private companies across the emerging nuclear ecosystem, from uranium mining and the fuel cycle to next-generation reactors, used-fuel management and fusion.

The program will feature a keynote address, one-on-one and small-group meetings, and a working-lunch panel and fireside chat moderated by Craig Irwin, ROTH's Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst – Sustainability.

“Small modular nuclear reactors could turn complex nuclear power plants into factory-built products that can be produced at scale,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH.

“Combine that modularity with relentless kaizen-driven cost reductions, and the industry has a credible path toward grid cost parity and greater safety. Our inaugural conference brings together the companies advancing that vision and the investors who can help bring it to market.”

The conference is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval. Prospective attendees may submit a registration request through the conference page, contact their ROTH representative or email....

Conference Agenda - Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026

8 – 9 a.m. - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:40 – 8:55 a.m. - Keynote Speech & Opening Remarks from Jay Yu, Founder, Executive Chairman, and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

9 a.m. – noon - One-on-One / Small-Group Meetings

12 – 1:30 p.m. - Working Lunch, Panel and Fireside Chat moderated by Craig Irwin, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability

1:30 – 4 p.m. - One-on-One and Small-Group Meetings

4 – 5 p.m. - Cocktail Reception

All times are Eastern Time. The agenda and participating-company list are subject to change. As of Sep 27, 2026.

Venue

1 Hotel Central Park | 1414 Avenue of the Americas | New York, NY 10019

The following 13 companies appear on the published company list as of Sept. 27, 2026:

Anfield Energy Inc. (AEC) Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)
Deep Fission, Inc. (FISN) Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (DBHL)
Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Hadron Energy, Inc. (HDRN)
Jaguar Uranium Corp. (JAGU) NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)
SuperCritical Materials Corp. (private) TAE Technologies, Inc. (private)
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) Terrestrial Energy Inc. (IMSR)
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)


For b2i company profiles

Inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference | B2i Digital Featured Conference

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit

Investor Contact

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer 949.720.7117

...

Media Contact

IBN

Los Angeles, California

310.299.1717

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ROTH - Member FINRA/SIPC -



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