Kratos Announces Promotion Of Bill Wilson To C5ISR Systems Division President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: KTOS) a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets announced today that Bill Wilson has been named President of Kratos' C5ISR Systems Division and Corporate Senior Vice President, effective immediately.

As President of the C5ISR Systems Division, Mr. Wilson will be responsible for Kratos' mil-spec hardware and mobility systems business. Mr. Wilson has over 35 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, serving in various financial and operational leadership roles. Joining Kratos in 2010 upon Kratos' acquisition of Gichner Systems Group, Mr. Wilson most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of the Division. His tenure at Gichner Systems Group goes back an additional 17 years, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO. He began his career in the Westinghouse Electric Corporation defense division in Baltimore, Maryland, and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University of Maryland.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said,“I am pleased to announce Bill's promotion to President of Kratos' C5ISR Systems Division. Kratos is the leader in delivering relevant, military-grade hardware, and C5ISR Systems continues to grow and remains extremely strong. Bill has a proven track record of leadership and passion for our mission and is well positioned to lead the Division into its next chapter.”

Bill Wilson, President of Kratos' C5ISR Systems Division, said,“I am extremely grateful and honored to accept this role and look forward to leading this organization to continued success in the future. The C5ISR Systems Division is well positioned for future growth as a recognized industry leader in the engineering and production of military grade hardware in support of the United States' National Security initiatives. I am proud to lead an organization that has the technical capability, talented workforce, and proven past performance to support our National Security needs.”

Kratos is an industry leader in the engineering, design, development and production of military grade hardware and systems in support of the United States and its Allies' mission critical national security priorities. Kratos is currently in large-scale production in support of multiple national security related systems and programs of record, including in the areas of hypersonics, counter-unmanned aerial systems, air defense, missiles, radars, and high-powered directed energy and other initiatives.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

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