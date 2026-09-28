The Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism Appoints Jackson Weech As Director General

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nassau, The Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (BMOT) has appointed veteran Bahamian hospitality executive Jackson Alexander Weech as Director General, effective October 1, 2026. Mr. Weech brings more than 35 years of tourism leadership experience across The Bahamas, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom to the Ministry's senior executive team.

Mr. Weech is a leading representative of the Bahamian hotel and tourism industry who has worked closely with government, tourism stakeholders and international industry partners on issues including airlift development, workforce development, infrastructure, product improvement and the competitiveness of the destination.

As Director General, Mr. Weech will leverage his extensive industry experience to provide technical leadership to the Ministry as it builds on strong tourism performance in 2026, which has featured continued growth in stopover arrivals and several record-setting months.

"Jackson Weech brings to the Ministry a depth of tourism industry experience that will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the sector and ensure that tourism delivers meaningful economic opportunities for Bahamians," said the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Tourism. "He understands this industry from the ground up, from the people who deliver the visitor experience every day to the businesses, stakeholders and partners who drive the success of our tourism economy. His experience, relationships and knowledge of the sector will strengthen the Ministry's capacity to execute our tourism priorities and position The Bahamas for continued growth."

Mr. Weech's career spans hotel operations, sales and marketing, strategic planning, financial management, labour relations and tourism industry advocacy. He has been President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) since December 2024 and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of The Royal Towers at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he provided executive oversight of hotel operations, financial performance, guest experience, capital planning and the development of senior leadership teams.

His career also includes serving as Vice President of Hotel Operations at Atlantis Paradise Island; Hotel Manager at Sandals Royal Bahamian and Sandals Negril; and General Manager of SuperClubs Breezes Bahamas, a position he held for 15 years while also working across several of the company's hotel properties in Jamaica.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Weech held human resources and labour relations roles, including Assistant Executive Director of the Bahamas Hotel Employers' Association, where he represented member hotels in mediation and arbitration and advised on industrial agreements.

"I am honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism," said Mr. Weech. "I have spent my career in this industry and have had the privilege of working alongside many of the people and organisations that make Bahamian tourism successful. I look forward to bringing that experience into the Ministry and working with Minister Hanna Martin, the Ministry's team and our partners throughout the industry to advance the continued growth and development of tourism in The Bahamas."

Mr. Weech holds a Higher National Diploma in Hotel Management from Shannon College of Hotel Management in Ireland and a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Bahamas Hotel Training College. He also completed the Executive Development Program at Cornell University.

Mr. Weech succeeds Latia Duncombe, who led the Ministry as Director General for more than four years, first in an acting capacity from January 2022 and then formally from January 2023.

"I thank Latia Duncombe for her service as Director General," said Minister Hanna Martin. "She was only the third woman to serve as technical head of this Ministry, and she served with purpose. During her tenure, the team of Tourism professionals launched 'A Lifetime of Islands,' taking all 16 of our island destinations to the world, and The Bahamas recorded three consecutive record years for visitor arrivals, reaching 12.5 million visitors in 2025. Her impact is woven into the fabric of Bahamian tourism. We wish her every blessing in her future endeavours. The foundation is strong, and with Jackson Weech at the helm, the best of Bahamian tourism is still ahead of us."

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Director Jackson Weech

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (954) 236-9292...