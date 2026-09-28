Salary Expands Into Talent Management To Bring Compensation Intelligence To Talent Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-native platform, SalaryTalent, extends 27 years of compensation data expertise across recruiting, performance, and workforce management so pay informs talent decisions

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the global leader in compensation data, software, and AI, today announced the launch of SalaryTalent, an AI-native, compensation-first talent management platform. The platform brings compensation management and labor market intelligence already trusted by more than 10,000 organizations directly into everyday workforce decisions.

Pay is the largest workforce investment most organizations make, and a critical part of how they attract, reward, and retain talent. Yet compensation intelligence remains disconnected from the systems where talent decisions happen. While HR and compensation teams work hard to bridge that gap manually-checking candidate offers against internal equity, analyzing pay compression, and cross-referencing disparate systems-the manual work does not scale.

“Talent systems were built around process, with pay often left as the last field to fill in,” said Yong Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Salary.com.“We think that's backwards. Start from the value of work, and everything downstream gets better: the offer, the rating, the promotion. Pay is the foundation of work, and after 27 years building that foundation, SalaryTalent is the realization of our vision of a better world of work.”

Putting Compensation at the Center of Talent Decisions

Most talent platforms add compensation as a module. Salary.com has built its platform on that foundation, recognizing that decisions about an organization's largest investment, its people, require a connected view of workforce data and market insights.

SalaryTalent is built natively on the proprietary job ontology Salary.com has refined over two decades: more than 1.4 million leveled job titles, informed by data from over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries. Layered on top is real-time labor market intelligence from job postings, hiring trends, and competitor activity. The new SalaryTalent platform extends that industry-leading data foundation across the talent lifecycle. The SalaryTalent desktop and mobile application seamlessly integrates with existing HR systems, Teams, and Slack to deliver critical talent intelligence at the moment of decision, rather than after it.

“Customers told us they did not want compensation and real-time market intelligence to stop at the compensation system,” said Christopher Knize, Senior Vice President of Products at Salary.com.“They wanted the trusted job, pay, skills, and market context they rely on to be available when they open a requisition, engage a candidate, evaluate performance, plan a career conversation, or make a retention decision. We built SalaryTalent in response to that need: a platform that turns intelligence into action directly in the flow of work and helps every HR leader make more strategic decisions.”

Powered by Salary.com's Max AI engine, SalaryTalent connects internal workforce data with external market insights to create SalaryTalent Decision Intelligence. It understands who you are, the decision you are making, and your internal context, then delivers the right market intelligence directly in the flow of work. As a result, a recruiter evaluating an offer or a manager planning a raise can see market pay, salary-band placement, and internal equity considerations on the screen they are already using, before they act.

Early SalaryTalent users are already seeing how the platform can bring connected talent workflows and compensation intelligence together.“SalaryTalent is a holistic solution that's rooted in compensation,” said Lorissa Martin, Senior Talent Acquisition and Performance Manager at The Wills Group.“You can make intelligent decisions on your hiring, stay competitive in the market, and remain equitable with your current employees.”

Five Initial Products Available at Launch

SalaryTalent takes a compensation-first approach by embedding market insights across the talent lifecycle with five interconnected products:



Recruiting: Connects requisitions, offers, and onboarding with market intelligence. Pay-transparency-ready requisitions include salary ranges from the start, improving compliance and downstream offer decisions.

Candidate Sourcing: Helps teams identify and engage active and passive candidates using skills, experience, and market pay context so candidate fit and estimated pay remain aligned as prospects enter the pipeline.

Performance Management: Connects reviews, goals, and career development with skills, market demand, and compensation. AI-powered insights flag rating anomalies while market-aware career pathing supports retention and pay-for-performance analysis, helping make decisions more consistent and equitable.

Workforce Management: Unifies scheduling, time and attendance, leave, and workforce compliance. Configurable compliance rules flag potential assignment issues before schedules are published, streamlining complex leave and overtime rules through an auditable time-to-payroll process. HR Agent Orchestration: Gives HR teams human-in-the-loop control over AI agents operating across the platform. Configurable approval gates, permission scopes, and audit logs ensure AI automation remains governed and secure.



Compensation is the connective tissue between jobs, people, skills, performance, recruiting, and workforce decisions. Salary.com has spent 27 years building the data model that understands those relationships. With SalaryTalent, existing customers keep the solutions they have today and extend the impact of compensation across every talent decision.

SalaryTalent is available now with two ways to get started. For qualified organizations, the SalaryTalent Bootcamp provides a risk-free, 30-day setup using your own jobs, pay data, and market context to experience the platform before making any commitment. Alternatively, you can request a standard product demo to see the platform in action. To learn more about the Bootcamp or to request your demo, visit salary.com/salarytalent.







About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI-native software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 1.4 million leveled job titles. Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world.

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