Twisted Tea and Realtree® Team Up to Bring Iconic Camo to America's Favorite Hard Iced Tea

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-edition camo cans, a brand-new merch collection and a nationwide campaign bring Twisted Tea into the great outdoors this fall

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's favorite hard iced tea, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Realtree, the nation's leading outdoor lifestyle brand, are teaming up for a limited-edition fall collaboration that gives Twisted Tea's unmistakable bright yellow cans a camo makeover.

Rolling out nationwide now, the collaboration brings the iconic Realtree APX® camouflage pattern to Twisted Tea packaging for the first time, bringing together two brands that feel right at home in the great outdoors.

For a limited time this fall, fans can spot the Team Realtree® logo across Twisted Tea Original 12-pack and 18-pack wraps, while Realtree APX® camo takes over a limited-edition 24 oz. can. Whether you're camping, fishing, tailgating or just cracking open a Hard Tea outside with friends, Twisted Tea and Realtree are making sure the unofficial uniform of fall extends all the way to your cooler.

And the camo doesn't stop at the can.

Twisted Tea and Realtree are going all-in with a limited-edition merch collection packed with camo gear you didn't know you needed until right now, including hoodies, hats, beanies, T-shirts, vests, backpacks, chairs, duck calls and more. Ever wanted a talking fish on your wall? Of course you have. They've got that, too. Fans can shop the limited-edition collection on Twisted Tea's Tea Store while supplies last.

But good luck hiding this collaboration. Twisted Tea x Realtree is going just about everywhere this fall, with a national Tea Drop campaign spanning TV, streaming, social, bars, restaurants and retail.

Beyond the screen, Twisted Tea is taking the camo out into the wild through social content, creators and activations throughout the fall. And at retail, the brand is bringing the outdoors indoors with can't-miss displays featuring everything from Twisted Tea deer antlers to a full-on lodge fireplace scene.

“Twisted Tea drinkers already love spending time outdoors, so teaming up with Realtree felt like a no-brainer,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea.“Our fans are the kind of people who would rather be outside doing something than sitting around talking about it, and Realtree is already part of that world. Bringing their iconic camo to Twisted Tea gave us a really fun way to show up for our drinkers this fall.”

“There aren't many cans out there as instantly recognizable as a Twisted Tea, which made it especially fun for us to give that bright yellow can the Realtree treatment,” said Tyler Jordan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Realtree.“Our camo has shown up in a lot of places over the years, but this collaboration gave us a chance to have some fun with it and bring Realtree to Twisted Tea fans in a totally new way. And we didn't stop with the can. From what fans are drinking to what they're wearing, we're giving them plenty of ways to break out the Realtree camo this fall.”

For more information, including where to find Twisted Tea near you, visit TwistedTea.com and follow @TwistedTea across social.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. For more information, please visit

About Realtree®

Founded in 1986, and celebrating 40 years in 2026, Realtree is a leading outdoor lifestyle brand known for creating some of the most effective and innovative camouflage patterns in the world. Built on a deep respect for hunting heritage, conservation and the outdoor way of life, Realtree's patterns are trusted by hunters across seasons, species and terrain. Through strategic partnerships, licensing and advocacy, Realtree extends its brand across apparel, gear and lifestyle products, while supporting wildlife conservation and responsible outdoor recreation. Realtree connects millions of consumers with the natural world through high-performance gear, apparel, and lifestyle collaborations, all while remaining committed to protecting the traditions that connect families, friends and communities to the outdoors for generations to come.

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Twisted Tea and Realtree® Team Up to Bring Iconic Camo to America's Favorite Hard Iced Tea

CONTACT: Taylor Jette Twisted Tea 4136685373...